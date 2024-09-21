‘Jehanne d’Arc’: I know who should play Joan of Arc in Baz Luhrmann’s biopic

While celebrating his 62nd birthday, Baz Luhrmann confirmed with Deadline that his next highly-stylized feature film for Warner Bros. will be Jehanne d’Arc.

The film is a biopic about the famous Joan of Arc, a young French peasant turned patron saint who believed God spoke to her and told her she was meant to lead an army. As the studio begins the casting process for what they’re billing as “the ultimate teenage girl coming-of-age story, set in the Hundred Years’ War,” speculation has already built on who could tackle what would likely become a superstar-making turn as the mythical French heroine.

Though a number of young actors will be thrown into the ring—with some unknowns likely in the mix—two leads on the verge of stardom stand out as intriguing possibilities: Jenna Ortega and Millie Bobby Brown.

Ortega’s candidacy

Following her jaw-dropping turn as Wednesday Addams in Netflix’s Wednesday, Jenna Ortega is more than proven at giving audiences their fill of moody teen models on the rise. Ortega, who is 21 but can pass for younger roles, conveys the complexities of a young character caught between adolescence and adulthood—perfect for Joan at 19.

It’s not just idle speculation on Ortega’s part that compels her interest in the role. During a recent Letterboxd interview to promote Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, she called the 1928 silent film The Passion of Joan of Arc one of her favorite movies, saying, “Renée Falconetti’s performance in that is absolutely insane. I feel like a dream character for me would be Joan of Arc.” Her noted fondness for this historical figure could perhaps lead to a passionate, game-changing performance.

Luhrmann’s biopic could take Ortega’s career to new levels. His last historical work, Elvis, accumulated several award nominations for its leading man, Austin Butler, from the Oscars to the BAFTAs, Golden Globes, and SAG Awards. A performance on par with Butler’s, or greater, would help to redefine Ortega in her career.

What about Brown?

Ortega may be one to watch, but another compelling argument can be made in favor of Millie Bobby Brown. Brown, 20, has been a considerable part of the pop culture scene since bringing “Eleven” to life in Stranger Things. Her talent for portraying fragility and feminine sensitivity mixed with masculine strength would be perfect for Joan, from farm girl to warrior princess.

Brown is no stranger to period pieces, as seen with the Enola Holmes movies, which could potentially provide her an edge. Moreover, taking on the role of Joan of Arc would allow Brown to showcase her range beyond the supernatural abilities of Eleven, proving her versatility as an actress.

Much like Ortega, Brown is at a crossroads in her career. A lead role in an epic might be her vehicle to leap from child star to A-list adult actress, as Leonardo DiCaprio did with Luhrmann’s 1996 adaptation of Romeo + Juliet.

The specter of Falconetti

An essential comparison to the iconic turn Renée Falconetti delivered in Carl Theodor Dreyer’s 1928 silent film classic The Passion of Joan of Arc—which was not lost on Ortega—is awaiting any actress cast as Joan of Arc. Falconetti’s performance, elicited by a demanding Dreyer, is heralded as one of the greatest in history, setting a near-impossible benchmark for acting matched by very few. The despair and religious ecstasy in Falconetti’s performance were tangible and visceral, without a word being spoken. As critic Roger Ebert noted, “You cannot know the history of silent film unless you know the face of Renée Maria Falconetti.”

However, Luhrmann’s bright and visually appealing approach offers an opportunity for a radically different take on the heroine’s story. The time gap between 1920s silent cinema and modern-day compositions could allow room for a new portrayal. The trick for a modern actress will be locating a deft balance between authenticity and relatability.

