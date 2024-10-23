JD Vance’s wife explains why she and her 7-year-old are reading an 800-page book about adultery, war, and gay lovers

Often, we’re dealing with JD Vance telling women to have babies or opposing federal protections for gay and interracial marriage. He thinks very highly of himself and looks down at those who don’t agree with his views. So…it is interesting that his wife Usha Vance is reading The Iliad.

I think in some way of making the Vances seem like a great normal couple and not two people who are trying to take away rights from Americans, publications are highlighting what Usha Vance is reading. Sure, Usha Vance is not her husband but she sure is supportive and smiling alongside him on the campaign trail when he spews his sexist remarks! The copy of The Iliad and The Odyssey that Usha Vance is reading on the campaign trail is because their son, Ewan, loves mythology and the stories.

She told NBC News about their son’s obsession with the Homer stories led to her getting a version of it. “That’s because our now-7-year-old decided in the spring that he was obsessed with mythology,” she said after being spotted reading it. “He picked up a child’s version of The Odyssey and then The Iliad and all these other things and became completely obsessed. So to keep up with him, I decided it was time to pick The Iliad up myself.”

Now, their son has the kid’s version. Which I am sure doesn’t have the adultery or the gay lovers or the more complex themes the full work encompasses. I do think it is weird that this version is 800 pages. At least, that’s what The Independent reported. Most copies of both The Iliad and the Odyssey run roughly 400 – 750 pages, depending on the translation.

But alas, it does make you wonder what they are omitting from Greek mythology to their child.

This doesn’t make them any more “relatable”

Everyone goes through a mythology phase. Whether it is Greek mythology or Norse mythology or what have you, we all have an obsession with it at some point or another. What makes Usha Vance reading this and the reporting on it so weird is that outlets like The Independent shared that she reads a lot on the campaign trail. Okay? Does she want a cookie?

Look, she chose to marry Vance. She is, by marriage, connected to his sexism and homophobia and racism. He didn’t support the push for federal backing on gay and interracial marriage. Something that applies to his own marriage. So I don’t particularly care if she’s reading The Iliad. Okay, maybe learn something!

I am not someone who cares to learn more about people who are actively involved in a campaign that is aiming to take away the rights of Americans everywhere. I’m so glad that you’re reading Homer’s work. Maybe teach your husband a lesson or two. Usha Vance said that JD Vance likes having her and their children on the campaign trail with him and again, if that is so, maybe use that family time together to talk about how he is actively trying to take away the right women have to their own body.

But sure, let’s talk about Greek mythology instead.

