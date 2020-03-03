Los Angeles DA Jackie Lacey’s Husband Pulls a Gun on Black Lives Matter Protesters

The husband of Los Angeles District Attorney Jackie Lacey pulled a gun on Black Lives Matter protesters in a bizarre and disturbing situation at the DA’s home yesterday morning. David Lacey, who worked as an investigative auditor for the DA’s office, pulled a handgun and pointed it directly at Melina Abdullah, a Black Lives Matter organizer and professor at Cal State Los Angeles. Remarkably, the entire exchange was caught on video and tweeted by Abdullah:

I’m front of DA Jackie Lacey’s house for that community meeting she promised with the @BLMLA crew. Rang her bell to invite her. Her husband pulled a gun, cocked it, pointed it at my chest and said “I’ll shoot you. I don’t care who you are.” @WP4BL @RealJusticePAC @shaunking pic.twitter.com/WtazUWSJIC — Melina Abdullah (@DocMellyMel) March 2, 2020

The responses online have been swift and emotional, with people supporting the BLM protesters demanding a face-to-face with Lacey, while others are defending Lacey’s right to stand his ground on his own property. It’s a shocking turn of events for Lacey, who became the first woman and the first African-American LA District Attorney when she was elected in 2012.

Lacey issued an emotional apology on behalf of her husband, saying “His response was in fear, and now that he realizes what happened he wanted me to say to the protesters, the person that he showed the gun to, that he was sorry, that he’s profoundly sorry, that he meant no one any harm.”

Lacey has sparred with BLM supporters in the past, who came to protest the Los Angeles District Attorney debates in January. Protesters repeatedly drowned out Lacey with chants of “Jackie Lacey must go!” Despite being celebrated as a reformer, Lacey has come under fire for refusing to prosecute any Los Angeles law enforcement officials accused of fatally shooting civilians. She has also opposed state reforms to lower the county’s prison population. And in a county with not only the largest prison, but the largest number of fatal officer shootings, this is a massive issue.

Lacey has called out BLM protesters for repeatedly confronting her both in public spaces and outside her home, and has said that she has received death threats. Lacey added, “I am grateful, however, for this challenge because I had no idea how strong I was until I got ready to come down here,” Lacey said. “And sometimes it takes challenges like this for you to realize what you are made of—who you are as a human being.”

According to HuffPost, “More than 500 people have died at the hands of law enforcement during Lacey’s time as district attorney, but her office has prosecuted only one case.”

In addition, Lacey has faced criticism over her refusal to meet with BLM organizers. Former public defender and current DA candidate Rachel Rossi tweeted in response to the incident:

I will never run from the community. And I never thought I’d have to say it, but I will also never threaten to shoot community members protesting for change. What kind of leadership is this? https://t.co/IRZMXJrj6s — Rachel Rossi (@Rachel4DA) March 2, 2020

Lacey’s other challenger, former LA cop and San Francisco District Attorney George Gascón, has yet to release a statement. The top two candidates will move on to the general election.

(via LA Times)

