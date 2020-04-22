comScore

It’s Chris Pine’s Quarantine and We’re Just All Living in It

All hail his RBG tank-top

By Rachel LeishmanApr 22nd, 2020, 2:58 pm

Chris Pine in Into the Woods

Paramount is taking their relationship with Chris Pine to the next level. Or, they’re trying. The studio that brought us the new Star Trek franchise is now looking into a reboot of The Saint with Pine in the role of Simon Templar. Pine is still just in talks for the role, but if it moves forward, he would joining the ranks of both Roger Moore (of James Bond fame) and Val Kilmer in bringing Templar to the screen.

Besides Pine, I’m excited because this version of The Saint is coming from the mind of Seth Grahame-Smith (you know, that guy who wrote Abraham Lincoln Vampire Hunter) and Dexter Fletcher. Yes, that Dexter Fletcher, who made a perfect film known as Rocketman.

The news about the potential new Saint was just the start of a Pine content influx today. (If you’re a fan of Pine, you know that content of the actor is few and far between because he hates social media. He literally uses a flip phone.) Pine was also photographed with his girlfriend, Annabelle Wallis, out on a walk, and while paparazzi shots are not exciting, they’re always … interesting when Chris Pine is involved.

First, I give you exhibit A: A pap shot from a few years ago where Chris Pine took pictures of the pap with his flip phone.

Do you see why I love him? He doesn’t care, he’s strange and interesting and is going to do whatever he wants, movie star expectations be damned, because that’s just the kind of man that Christopher Whitelaw Pine is.

But recently, Pine took to a bit of outdoor exercise while wearing a Ruth Bader Ginsburg tank-top (a gift to us all) and riding around on a bike. While also pretending to take pictures of the paparazzi because once Chris Pine, always Chris Pine.

I thank the gods for this influx of Pine content. I adore him and seeing him thrive is a joy for me as a fan, so I hope The Saint works out. Mainly because a Dexter Fletcher movie with Chris Pine sounds like a dream I had once and right now, in the midst of quarantine, I can continue to dream of its beautiful existence.

(image: Disney)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

 —The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com

Filed Under:

Follow The Mary Sue:

Rachel Leishman - Associate Editor

Rachel is an I, Tonya stan who used to have a poster of Frank Sinatra on her wall as a kid. She loves superheroes, weird musicals, and wants Robert Downey Jr. to release a new album. She is Leslie Knope and she's okay with that. At least she gets to live in New York City though!