Things We Saw Today: Isla Fisher Shines in ‘Wolf Like Me’ Trailer

It’s a classic story: boy meets girl, boy falls in love girl, girl may or may not be a murderous monster. That’s the premise for Peacock’s twisty new dark comedy Wolf Like Me, which premieres next week on Peacock. The series follows Gary (Josh Gad), a widower struggling to provide for his daughter while living in Australia. After getting into a car wreck, he meets Mary (Fisher), a beguiling woman who harbors a dark secret of her own.

Is Mary a werewolf or some sort of uncontrollable monster? The trailer ends with Mary locking herself into a cell, telling Gary that this is “who I really am.” The trailer promises a stylish, genre-blending thrill ride written and directed by Abe Forsythe (Little Monsters). As someone who loves horror comedy, my interest is piqued.

In an interview with People Magazine, Forsythe said, “I’d love for audiences to go into watching the series not knowing where it’s going or what gets revealed as the show progresses because I think if that happens, then it’s going to shock and surprise people. You get to the end of every episode and there’s a reason that you have to keep watching.”

Few actresses have had the splashy debut that Isla Fisher experienced in 2005’s Wedding Crashers. Fisher’s performance as Gloria, the unhinged sister who takes an obsessive liking to Vince Vaughn, was a scene-stealing role that showcased the actress’s comedic timing and commitment to the bonkers role. Fisher has appeared in several films and television series since then, but few have made use of her madcap skills. Hopefully, Wolf Like Me will give Fisher a showcase worthy of her talents.

All six episodes of Wolf Like Me premiere on Peacock on January 13.

