How Will ‘Grantchester’ Fare When a New Vicar Rolls Into Town?

Grantchester season 9 has finally hit PBS Masterpiece in the U.S.—unfortunately, U.K. fans will likely have to wait a little longer—and it’s clear there is change looming on the horizon for the parish of Grantchester and its quirky yet loveable inhabitants.

Recommended Videos

**Spoilers ahead for Grantchester season 9**

Grantchester is no stranger to major cast changes. The show was initially led by James Norton, who played Sidney Chambers until season 4. When Sidney moved to America to follow the love of his life and fight for the Civil Rights movement, Tom Brittney’s Will Davenport stepped in to take over, befriending Detective Inspector Geordie Keating (Robson Green) easily and following in his predecessor’s investigative footsteps.

Now it’s Will’s turn to depart the show. In Grantchester season 9’s opening episode, Will has accepted a new position in Newcastle, though he has yet to tell Geordie that he’s leaving. Geordie is famously terrible at dealing with his emotions, so Will’s confession will undoubtedly hit him hard—they’ve become firm friends, after all. Viewers will have to wait another week to find out what happens next.

As reported by TV Insider, Brittney felt a need to “stretch [his] legs as an actor,” despite having loved his time on the show. According to Brittney, Will’s journey is also ready to come to an end: “He’s been through so many ups and downs that I felt like he needed some peace.”

Will the village be granted that same feeling of peace? Or will the new vicar turn everything upside down?

Before Grantchester season 9 started filming, ITV and PBS Masterpiece had already confirmed who would be taking over the vicarage. Actor Rishi Nair, best known for his 200+ episode stint on the beloved U.K. soap Hollyoaks, will be portraying Alphy Kotteram, a “charismatic vicar” with an “instinctive distrust for authority.” If that’s true, how will he and Geordie get on?

New episodes of Grantchester season 9 drop weekly on Sundays, only on PBS Masterpiece.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy