Robson Green as Geordie Keating and Tom Brittney as Will Davenport in Grantchester season 8
(ITV/PBS Masterpiece)
Category:
TV

How Will ‘Grantchester’ Fare When a New Vicar Rolls Into Town?

Image of El Kuiper
El Kuiper
|
Published: Jun 17, 2024 12:51 pm

Grantchester season 9 has finally hit PBS Masterpiece in the U.S.—unfortunately, U.K. fans will likely have to wait a little longer—and it’s clear there is change looming on the horizon for the parish of Grantchester and its quirky yet loveable inhabitants.

Recommended Videos

**Spoilers ahead for Grantchester season 9**

Grantchester is no stranger to major cast changes. The show was initially led by James Norton, who played Sidney Chambers until season 4. When Sidney moved to America to follow the love of his life and fight for the Civil Rights movement, Tom Brittney’s Will Davenport stepped in to take over, befriending Detective Inspector Geordie Keating (Robson Green) easily and following in his predecessor’s investigative footsteps.

Now it’s Will’s turn to depart the show. In Grantchester season 9’s opening episode, Will has accepted a new position in Newcastle, though he has yet to tell Geordie that he’s leaving. Geordie is famously terrible at dealing with his emotions, so Will’s confession will undoubtedly hit him hard—they’ve become firm friends, after all. Viewers will have to wait another week to find out what happens next.

As reported by TV Insider, Brittney felt a need to “stretch [his] legs as an actor,” despite having loved his time on the show. According to Brittney, Will’s journey is also ready to come to an end: “He’s been through so many ups and downs that I felt like he needed some peace.”

Will the village be granted that same feeling of peace? Or will the new vicar turn everything upside down?

Before Grantchester season 9 started filming, ITV and PBS Masterpiece had already confirmed who would be taking over the vicarage. Actor Rishi Nair, best known for his 200+ episode stint on the beloved U.K. soap Hollyoaks, will be portraying Alphy Kotteram, a “charismatic vicar” with an “instinctive distrust for authority.” If that’s true, how will he and Geordie get on?

New episodes of Grantchester season 9 drop weekly on Sundays, only on PBS Masterpiece.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Read Article The Most Disturbing Moment in ‘The Boys’ Season 4 (So Far) Had Nothing To Do With a Sauna
Susan Heyward as Sister Sage in 'The Boys' season 4
Susan Heyward as Sister Sage in 'The Boys' season 4
Susan Heyward as Sister Sage in 'The Boys' season 4
Category: TV
TV
The Most Disturbing Moment in ‘The Boys’ Season 4 (So Far) Had Nothing To Do With a Sauna
Britt Hayes Britt Hayes Jun 17, 2024
Read Article Does Anyone Even Want a Second Season of ‘Hierarchy’?
Kang Ha from Hierarchy
Kang Ha from Hierarchy
Kang Ha from Hierarchy
Category: TV
TV
Does Anyone Even Want a Second Season of ‘Hierarchy’?
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra Jun 17, 2024
Read Article HBO Max Dropped the Ball on Its Biggest TV Premiere of the Year
Emma D'Arcy as Rhaeynyra Targaryen in House of the Dragon.
Emma D'Arcy as Rhaeynyra Targaryen in House of the Dragon.
Emma D'Arcy as Rhaeynyra Targaryen in House of the Dragon.
Category: TV
TV
HBO Max Dropped the Ball on Its Biggest TV Premiere of the Year
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski Jun 17, 2024
Read Article All ‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2 Cast and Characters Confirmed
Jacaerys Velaryon and Cregan Stark in House of the Dragon (HBO)
Jacaerys Velaryon and Cregan Stark in House of the Dragon (HBO)
Jacaerys Velaryon and Cregan Stark in House of the Dragon (HBO)
Category: TV
TV
All ‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2 Cast and Characters Confirmed
Jinal Bhatt Jinal Bhatt Jun 17, 2024
Read Article Where Is Soldier Boy in ‘The Boys’ Season 4?
Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy in The Boys
Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy in The Boys
Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy in The Boys
Category: TV
TV
Where Is Soldier Boy in ‘The Boys’ Season 4?
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski Jun 17, 2024
Related Content
Read Article The Most Disturbing Moment in ‘The Boys’ Season 4 (So Far) Had Nothing To Do With a Sauna
Susan Heyward as Sister Sage in 'The Boys' season 4
Category: TV
TV
The Most Disturbing Moment in ‘The Boys’ Season 4 (So Far) Had Nothing To Do With a Sauna
Britt Hayes Britt Hayes Jun 17, 2024
Read Article Does Anyone Even Want a Second Season of ‘Hierarchy’?
Kang Ha from Hierarchy
Category: TV
TV
Does Anyone Even Want a Second Season of ‘Hierarchy’?
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra Jun 17, 2024
Read Article HBO Max Dropped the Ball on Its Biggest TV Premiere of the Year
Emma D'Arcy as Rhaeynyra Targaryen in House of the Dragon.
Category: TV
TV
HBO Max Dropped the Ball on Its Biggest TV Premiere of the Year
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski Jun 17, 2024
Read Article All ‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2 Cast and Characters Confirmed
Jacaerys Velaryon and Cregan Stark in House of the Dragon (HBO)
Category: TV
TV
All ‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2 Cast and Characters Confirmed
Jinal Bhatt Jinal Bhatt Jun 17, 2024
Read Article Where Is Soldier Boy in ‘The Boys’ Season 4?
Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy in The Boys
Category: TV
TV
Where Is Soldier Boy in ‘The Boys’ Season 4?
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski Jun 17, 2024
Author
El Kuiper
El (she/her) is The Mary Sue's U.K. editor and has been working as a freelance entertainment journalist for over two years, ever since she completed her Ph.D. in Creative Writing. El's primary focus is television and movie coverage for The Mary Sue, including British TV (she's seen every episode of Midsomer Murders ever made) and franchises like Marvel and Pokémon. As much as she enjoys analyzing other people's stories, her biggest dream is to one day publish an original fantasy novel of her own.