Does the future hold more ‘Emily in Paris’?

Emily in Paris fans are back in the thick of it with season 4. Emily’s (Lily Collins) messy love life and less-than-stellar ideas at work have made the Netflix series the one that everyone loves to hate watch. But is our joy coming to an end?

To be fair, Emily in Paris sort of recognizes the fact that people watch it to hate on Emily as a character. She does just luck into success time and time again. At the end of season 3 though, when her relationship seemed to finally work itself out, a wrench got thrown her way. Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) and Emily finally got it together just in time for Gabriel’s ex Camille (Camille Razat) to announce that she was pregnant.

Heading into season 4, fans had one question in mind: Is this the end of the show? Will it ever stop? How long are we going to have to see Emily in Paris speaking terrible French? Right now, the show aired the first part of season 4 so we still have more of the season to go but the question remains.

As of this moment, there has been no news either way about the show’s future. There is still the second half of season 4 they have to drop, and also this show is everyone’s favorite thing to binge and talk (badly) about. Meaning Netflix is probably going to keep making the show for as long as possible. While the show was renewed in 2022 for seasons 3 and 4, that doesn’t mean we’re not getting a season 5.

The reality is that we just don’t know right now. Given that this was just the drop for part one of the season, I don’t think we’ll find out for sure until part two. But hey, at least we still have more of Emily’s antics to hate on, right?

