Is Billy the Puppet okay????

Fans of the Saw franchise are in limbo. Much like Billy the Puppet. His is just career driven.

Recommended Videos

Lionsgate pulled Saw XI from the schedule and it led to many fans wondering what that means for the future of the franchise. For Billy the Puppet, he’s making some new career moves. Suddenly, Billy the Puppet got a new position at the studio: Life coach.

Creating his very own LinkedIn profile, Billy’s status says that he is still employed with the company. Billy also released a statement (from Lionsgate) about the rumors. “I’ve seen the rumors,” his statement reads. “They say it’s Game Over. You all should know me better than that. The game is never over.”

In his bio, Billy the Puppet’s description of himself is a…colorful way of describing his experience. “A puppet that has been in the game for 20+ years. Experience in civil engineering, game design, and life coaching,” is certainly one way of explaining what Billy the Puppet did with Jigsaw. Some of his “experience” includes his travel for work.

For his experience with Saw X, Billy wrote “Good to be back. Got to travel internationally. Reconnected with an old friend. Took down a con artist. The usual.” If you’re wondering what his work experience for the first Saw was, don’t worry, it’s iconic. “Worked with a skilled doctor and innovative photographer to reach their full potential.”

My personal favorite part of his LinkedIn page is that he was “home schooled” and his education is in self help. Billy the Puppet, the life coach we didn’t know we all needed. I’d hire him if it wasn’t for the traps.

I don’t know what this means but it is hilarious

We don’t know the status of Saw XI and while that is up in the air, this is honestly the funniest way to get people talking about the franchise again. Imagining Billy the Puppet helping Jigsaw coach people? Brilliant. No notes. In fact, I’d watch a cute little comedy of these two working together!

Part of the hilarity of this situation is how people are interacting with this. One user shared that their mother was concerned for Billy’s job. “I told my mom people are joking about Billy filing for unemployment and she got genuinely sad ‘thinking about him waiting in line at the office on his tricycle'” they wrote.

Which did spur the official Saw account into posting about Billy’s employment status.

Look, would I hire Billy myself? Probably not. I don’t do well when I am put on the spot in a life or death situation. But if it means getting more of these hilarious bits with him, I’d be willing to suffer for the bits.

So to answer the question “Is Billy the Puppet okay?” In theory, yes. He has a job. Which is a lot these days. But also a lot of his work experience is dealing with coworkers and trying to help everyone else and has anyone asked Billy how HE is? Probably not!

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy