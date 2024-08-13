‘Succession’ successor now has HBO’s coveted primetime slot

With HBO’s House of the Dragon season 2 coming to a conclusion last week, Industry has taken over the mantle of the television network’s most-talked-about show.

The third season of the British-American drama debuted on HBO’s streaming service Max on August 11, and its second episode will be available to watch and stream on August 18. The show has been upgraded to the much-coveted Sunday night slot for season 3, with an episode-per-week format being followed till September 29, when the season finale will premiere.

Based in the cutthroat world of corporate finance, Industry follows a group of young graduates who strive to remain a fixture at a prestigious investment bank in London. The show’s lead cast includes Myha’la Herrold, Marisa Abela, Harry Lawtey, Ken Leung, Conor Macneill, and Sagar Radia. Recurring cast members returning from their appearances in seasons 1 or 2 are Indy Lewis, Adam Levy, Sarah Parish, Trevor White, Elena Saurel, and Irfan Shamji.

Season 3 introduces a new cast member who had his breakthrough performance in one of HBO’s marquee shows, Game of Thrones. British actor Kit Harington stars as Henry Muck, the CEO of green tech energy company Lumi. Joining him as a part of the show’s new cast are Sarah Goldberg, Miriam Petche, Andrew Havill, Roger Barclay, Fady Elsayed, and Fiona Button.

Season 3 revolves around Eric (Leung), Yasmin (Abela), and Robert (Lawtey), as they lead Pierpoint’s efforts to make forays into ethical investing. A major subplot of the season is going to be the lead-in and aftermath of Muck’s company Lumi’s IPO and its impact on different sectors: finance, media, and the government.

Created by Mickey Down and Conrad Kay, the series has had a largely positive reception so far, with many fans believing it to be the best show currently streaming. Parallels have been drawn with another HBO drama, Succession, which ended last year with its fourth season.

