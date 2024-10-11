I never want this Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield press tour to end

Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield are in the middle of a press tour for their new film, We Live In Time. Every day, we’re being treated to knew interviews, images, and memes between the two and I don’t want it to end.

The two are on Bustle’s cover and did an incredibly cute game with each other where they stared into each other’s eyes. It resulted in beautiful images of the two and the internet can’t stop talking about them. And I mean, can you blame them? They’re adorable!

Bustle’s shoot features images of Pugh and Garfield making funny faces, staring at each other, giggling, and holding on to one another lovingly.

Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield for Bustle pic.twitter.com/L4nFVzhJKn — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) October 11, 2024

Really, they just keep going and every new image is more beautiful than the last.

Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield photographed for Bustle. pic.twitter.com/YX1rbXCVfV — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) October 11, 2024

This press tour is also providing us with the Chicken Shop Date we’ve been dreaming of. Andrew Garfield did Amelia Dimoldenberg’s show and fans have been waiting for that episode for a long time now.

The Andrew Garfield and Amelia Dimoldenberg trilogy ??✨ pic.twitter.com/GDi04ItHUh — R ✨ (@whygarfieldd) October 11, 2024

They really are making sure that Pugh and Garfield are hitting all the stops on this press tour, including the two of them talking with Meet Cutes NYC. The popular TikTok account finds couples in New York to talk about how they met each other. Garfield and Pugh did the show as a bit, talking about working together on We Live In Time and getting to know one another.

they got Andrew & Flo to do a meet cute video ?? pic.twitter.com/9tXT7KMewE — Lexi ? (@kindxgarfield) October 10, 2024

A perfect press tour for the kind of movie We Live In Time is

There are movies that you know are going to wreck you and yet you watch them anyway. Andrew Garfield has a few of them in his filmography to pull from and now we can add We Live In Time to the list. The film, which follows the love story of Almut (Pugh) and Tobias (Garfield), is not a cute little romantic comedy. It is the same kind of emotional film that Garfield’s past work like Never Let Me Go gives to audiences. So prepare yourself.

Almut is sick and the two have to navigate raising their daughter, their relationship, and Almut’s dreams all at the same time while flashing back to how the two met and their relationship before. It is sweet, loving, and there is that horse in it that we can’t stop talking about. But beyond that, the movie shows us how powerful love can be and is just an emotionally devastating film.

This press tour did a great job of bringing the romance between Almut and Tobias to life by having us fall in love with Pugh and Garfield’s chemistry. But now we also run the risk of losing that bond forever unless we cast the two of them in more things so we can just see them interacting together more. Wouldn’t that be great for us all?

If the press tour for We Live In Time taught us anything, it is that we should always have Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield falling in love with each other. We need it.

