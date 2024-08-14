Here’s how to watch ‘Rick and Morty: The Anime’

Like all popular shows, Rick and Morty is getting the spinoff treatment with Rick and Morty: The Anime. Director Takashi Sanowill delivers a 10-episode series that will see the titular characters and the rest of the Smiths partaking in their usual hijinks–only this time, it’s in anime style.

Sanowill previously directed the anime shorts “Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil)” and “Rick and Morty vs. Genocider.” Both garnered praise from fans, who were equally delighted and surprised to see Rick and Morty going full anime mod. While the shorts were only offered in Japanese, this new series will be available in Japanese and English. Rick and Morty: The Anime drops on Max on August 16, 2024.

Season 7 of Rick and Morty introduced new voices for Rick and Morty in the wake of the misconduct and sexual assault allegations against Justin Roland. Ian Cardoni (Rick) and Harry Belden (Morty) have made excellent additions to the series. However, Rick and Morty: The Anime has an entirely separate group of voice actors:

Joe Daniels as Rick and Jerry

Gabriel Regojo as Morty

Donna Bella Litton as Summer

Patricia Duran as Beth

Voice actors for its Japanese version:

Youhei Tadano as Rick

Keisuke Chiba as Morty

Akiha Matsui as Summer

Manabu Muraji as Jerry

Takako Fuji as Beth

It is unclear why Rick and Morty: The Anime decided to use different voice actors for its English dub. The best guess is that all the actors have previous credits for English versions of anime, giving them the nuance and experience to perfect the roles.

Rick and Morty: The Anime will feature new adventures

Rick and Morty: The Anime has had a couple of trailers, but its most recent gives us the best look at the overall plot yet. Here, it’s hinted that Rick invented some sort of device that makes “space-time all flippy.” Familiar faces, including Tammy Gueterman, make a return, suggesting a possible antagonist with unfinished business.

An early preview doesn’t offer much narrative insight. Instead, it depicts an alien planet celebrating Morty, who they’ve dubbed Space Morty, as their freedom liberator. He is even honored with his own Independence Day. What does it all mean? Who knows. While it’s nice to see Morty getting the recognition that is usually bestowed on Rick, it will likely be short-lived. If we know anything about Rick and Morty, it’s that chaos and destruction are right around the corner.

