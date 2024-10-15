Harrison Ford found out he’s fashion inspo for men and his reaction is gold

There is nothing I love more than Harrison Ford. Specifically 70s and 80s Harrison Ford means a lot to me. His fashion sense is one I wish men would bring back. So it should not surprise you that someone finally talked to Ford about it.

GQ’s Gabriella Paiella profiled Ford in preparation for Shrinking season 2. One of the questions she asked him was about his fashion at Cannes back in the 80s. The image itself has become a staple of men’s fashion with many trying to recreate the magic of Ford’s look. Paiella asked him about this and wanted to know if Ford knew the power that this one image held.

“This is GQ, so I have to ask you one fashion question. There’s this photo of you at the Cannes Film Festival in 1982, where you’re wearing blue shorts and a blue sweater. It’s become this sort of shining-star inspirational outfit for menswear enthusiasts. Are you aware of this?”

Ford’s response was…well, very much what we’ve come to expect from the actor. “I think I’m going to be ill.” The two went on with Ford admitting to seeing the picture and when Paiella asked if he was a fan of it, he said “I’ve grown out of it.” Look, there is a specific picture of Harrison Ford that, to me, is the pinnacle of men’s fashion. The short picture is just shot. To know that Ford is aware of the legacy of at least one of these images delights me.

But more than that, it shows how his style has impacted fashion. To this day, there are still men who look to Ford in the 70s and 80s for their fashion inspiration.

Men do try to emulate him still.

I know that I often bring things back to my favorite actors but when I am right about something…I am right. Actors like Chris Pine and Glen Powell have Harrison Ford energy and I even noted online that Powell’s promo looks for Twisters reminded me of Ford. Powell’s stylist, Warren Alfie Baker, did an interview with GQ where Baker talked about the inspiration for the press tour. There, Baker revealed that they wanted his looks to have the “Harrison Ford, [Kevin] Costner and Bill Paxton feel.” So what you’re telling me is that I WAS RIGHT.

Chris Pine has talked about his idols in the past, including Ford in the list. Which does pair with what I HAVE been saying about specific modern actors and their connection back to Ford.

EVERYONE STOP GIVING A MAN CREDIT FOR WHAT I HAVE BEEN SAYING FOR YEARS!!!!!!!!!! Chris Pine is the new era's Harrison Ford pic.twitter.com/tk92qaQ1E2 — Rachel Leishman (@RachelLeishman) April 4, 2023

Personally, I have always been on this beat.

i'm TELLING Y'ALL glen powell has what harrison ford had in the 70s/80s https://t.co/NlDZCr6GGR pic.twitter.com/lUGoSxnc9A — Rachel Leishman (@RachelLeishman) July 31, 2024

The reality is that Ford was at the top of his game with fashion while promoting his films back then. Whatever his carpentry loving self wore was a hit. To see how he now is reacting to that specific picture of him being fashion inspiration? It’s kind of fun. I hope we keep having actors pull from the 70s and 80s with their fashion choices and if they want to recreate old Harrison Ford images for me, I wouldn’t be mad about it.

