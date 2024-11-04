Happy Kornacki Eve to all who celebrate

If you are in your doom and gloom era and are worried about the election, one thing should make you happy: The return of Steve Kornacki. To be fair, he didn’t go anywhere but we all get to tune in for his election coverage and that’s the best sporting event!

Kornacki is known for his white shirt, tie, and khaki look. He wears his uniform proudly as he calls states for whatever candidate as the results roll in. His election coverage is something that calms many of us when nothing else will do and so many online have dubbed the Monday before he Presidential election: Kornacki Eve.

There are so few things that make us as happy as things like this when it comes to the election. So let us have this one thing. If we want to celebrate Steve Kornacki, so be it.

Happy Steve Kornacki Eve to all who celebrate! pic.twitter.com/ExmuoiP3Vb — ?️‍??‍☠️ (@petrelis) November 4, 2024

Honestly, it is one of the best things about this time. We’re all on edge, worried, and nervous but then Kornacki comes in with his calculator and you feel a sense of calm wash over you. That’s the power of the Kornacki and so WHAT if we want to celebrate the night before his grand election coverage return?

Many took to X to share what people should be leaving out today to honor Kornacki.

It’s Election Eve, don’t forget to leave your calculators & big boards out for Steve Kornacki pic.twitter.com/wywMUFRcNU — kp ? (@therealkpeezy) November 4, 2024

And if you don’t have calculators or big boards lying around, you can also offer Kornacki some khaki pants and pills.

It’s election eve! Don’t forget to leave khakis and adderall out for Steve Kornacki when you go to bed tonight pic.twitter.com/m3HRX37T5T — clayt?n (@dfwclayton) November 4, 2024

Look, I cannot really explain the love we have for Kornacki but it runs deep. Personally, I think it was born out of our desperation during the 2020 election and has just continued on ever since. We know that he won’t call something too early and we know how to trust him.

He’s our sweet cheese, our good time boy

I do think it is hilarious that we’ve all come to love and accept the fact that Steve Kornacki’s khaki look is just something we’re all finding comfort in. Again, when you are in moments of high stress and a nice white man in a button up is trying to make you feel better, you kind of just go with it.

Me watching Steve Kornacki pic.twitter.com/3vWgdXmq9w — Jamie Pierce ?? (@ajamiepierce) November 4, 2024

So here is to our good boy: Steve, we trust you. We love you. We hope that people take care of you over at MSNBC when you’re in the thick of election coverage. But most of all, we hope you know that the entire country is ready for the Kornacki season to hit.

I do often worry about Kornacki in the middle of the election coverage. He is doing so much math and quick thinking, it can be a lot. But none of us would have it any other way. We love that our guy is always there, ready to call the states when he needs to do it.

I don’t love watching the election coverage but when it is told to me by Kornacki, I feel a little bit better about everything. Here is to one more sleep until Kornacki week!

