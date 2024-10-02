‘Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance’ release date confirmed

Sun-dam’s out Gundam‘s out! Well, not yet. But it is coming! Yes, dear friends, the release date for the newest Gundam installment Requiem for Vengeance has indeed been confirmed.

When does Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance come out?

Just in time for Halloween! Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance is slated to be released on October 17th, 2024. You just barely, barely have enough time to get a costume together. Start sourcing those cardboard boxes and duct tape, dear reader, that military-grade robot exoskeleton isn’t gonna build itself.

What is Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance about?

Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance will be set during the One Year War, an interstellar conflict between the Principality of Zeon and the Earth Federation Forces. The series centers around pilot Iria Sorari, a pilot for Zeon’s “Red Wolves” division of Mobile Suit fighters. Her mission? Defend the European front from an invasion against the EDF. All of this could have been avoided if Zeon had just stayed under the EDF’s jurisdiction, but they just had to rebel, didn’t they?

Is there a trailer?

OH BABY IS THERE. You can watch the trailer for Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance below.

As you can see, the budget went entirely to all the right places (i.e. the giant robot battles). Who wants to look at people’s faces in a series about robots? Not me.

