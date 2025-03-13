‘The Running Man’ is heading to CinemaCon (And Glen Powell is getting honored)

Edgar Wright’s The Running Man is my most anticipated film for 2025 and that means that any news about it is good news for me. Including the film and the creatives behind it getting honored at this year’s CinemaCon!

The announcement came via a CinemaCon press release that said that The Running Man would be heading to the Las Vegas convention for the annual Creative Community Luncheon Panel. Press can attend, learn more about the film from the cast and creative team and more. Wright, Powell, Colman Domingo, and Josh Brolin are all set to attend.

The official press release included a quote from the President and CEO of the National Association of Theatre Owners, Michael O’Leary, sharing his excitement at the inclusion of The Running Man at this year’s celebration. “The excitement for The Running Man among the exhibition community is extremely high, and the luncheon presents an opportunity to hear thoughts and insights about the film and our industry from this incredible group of talented individuals,” he said.

“I want to thank the good folks at Paramount Pictures and, of course, The Running Man team, with a special shout-out to Glen on his much deserved award. Everyone’s generosity and collaboration is sure to make this luncheon a must-see event.”

The luncheon will be moderated by Rotten Tomatoes Editor Jacqueline Coley. The celebration happens on the last day of CinemaCon and will include Powell being awarded Star of the Year at the Big Screen Achievement Awards Celebration.

If anyone deserves it, it is Powell

It is not surprising that I am excited about this news. I think that Powell had an absolutely breathtaking year at the cinemas last year and he single-handedly helped to keep three different genres alive. He started the year off with his romantic comedy, Anyone But You, then his indie film he co-wrote, Hit Man, was released before he finally brought back the disaster genre with Twisters.

It led to movements like “Glen Powell Summer” and many realizing how good of an actor Powell really is. Getting to see him get his flowers after making three movies I genuinely love is just the icing on the cake. Even if I think he should have an Oscar for his adapted screenplay work with Richard Linklater.

This honoring of Powell’s work in the past year and his continued rise is going to be exciting for fans and especially for those of us excited for what is coming our way with The Running Man. He has many projects scheduled to come out this year, including A24’s Huntington and the Hulu series Chad Powers but getting to see him take home the Star of the Year at the Big Screen Achievement Awards Celebration is going to be the best.

Oh don’t worry, I will be talking about his Patrick Bateman impression that he has in Hit Man while I am at CinemaCon. I will be fully on brand while celebrating Glen Powell at the event and I cannot wait to learn more about The Running Man!

