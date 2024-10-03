Glen Powell IS a hot cartoon in pumpkin glances for the ‘Family Guy’ special

Adult animated shows are no strangers to stunt casting. They love to do a one-off special. Most of the time, the general public ignores news about it and just watches the show without knowing what is coming next. But now, we have Glen Powell on Family Guy.

Family Guy has nearly 450 episodes under its belt and yet this is the first time a casting has made me decide to watch the episode live. That’s the power of Glen Powell though. He can get me watching Family Guy on a Monday night.

The official press release for the episode states that “The Halloween special will feature Glen Powell as the reigning champion in Quahog’s annual Pumpkin Contest and Derek Jacobi as Rupert.” Look, if this is the closest I’m going to get to Powell’s energy in Top Gun: Maverick as Jake Seresin, I will take it.

The 25th anniversary Halloween Special, titled “Peter, Peter, Pumpkin Cheater” will premiere on Hulu on October 14. In the new trailer for it, we got to see Powell’s Patrick in action.

First official trailer for the Family Guy Halloween Special, airing on Hulu October 14th.



Titled “Peter, Peter, Pumpkin Cheater”, it sees Peter and his friends aiming to unseat the reigning champion (Glen Powell) in Quahog’s annual Pumpkin Contest by any means necessary. pic.twitter.com/FtCEtP5FyT — The Streamr (@The_Streamr) October 3, 2024

So we know what Patrick looks like, pumpkin glasses and all. With…abs visible through his shirt.

First look at Glen Powell in the ‘FAMILY GUY’ Halloween Special.



Powell will play Patrick McCloskey, a competitive pumpkin carver in Quahog. pic.twitter.com/VddTQKOwHt — One Take ? (@OneTakeNews) October 3, 2024

Now, Family Guy has had actors on in this past and made their characters look similar to them. At one point, Steve Buscemi’s actual face is in the show. So our first look at Powell’s Patrick has fans reacting very normally to a cartoon.

Look, I do get everyone talking about this casting because the animators did give Patrick Glen Powell’s chin which I think is a hilarious addition to the pumpkin champion.

not family guy giving glen powell's cartoon the same ding dang chin pic.twitter.com/uh86791Y0D — Rachel Leishman (@RachelLeishman) October 3, 2024

The reality is so many of us are just excited to see Powell consistently working. Especially if that means he’s just going to start randomly popping up in shows like Family Guy whenever he wants.

My king Glen Powell stays booked and busy. https://t.co/hcxTDBZOuW — BSL (@bigscreenleaks) October 3, 2024

Let Glen Powell guest star in everything

If Glen Powell wanted to roll up to Seattle Grace and guest star on Grey’s Anatomy, let him. If he wants to just do little bits on every animated show there is? Let him! He’s one of the biggest stars out there right now and stuff like this is fun. Why not want more of it for Powell?

There is just so much about this guest starring role that I love. I think when actors get to lean into stuff like this, it shows fans how fun and weird they’re willing to get with their work.

After a stellar year in film (starring in Anyone But You, Hit Man, and Twisters all in the same year), Powell has been filming projects back to back since. But something like Family Guy is a quick and easy cameo and it is going to be so funny to watch him in animated form.

I do like that his cartoon has abs. If I had to carve a pumpkin in competition against Patrick, I’d probably just give up but we’ll have to see what Peter and his friends do in the Halloween special. “Peter, Peter, Pumpkin Cheater” hits Hulu on October 14. Happy hauntings!

