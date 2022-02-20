Peak TV can be a cruel and unforgiving landscape. With more content available than ever before, it’s all the more difficult for new shows to break out and capture an audience. One casualty of the competitive field is FX’s adaptation of the graphic novel series Y: The Last Man. FX pulled the plug on the series halfway through its first season, well before the show could find and build an audience. Showrunner Eliza Clark tried to find a new home for the series, but was unable to find a network to take on the dystopian drama.

FX chairman John Landgraf discussed the controversial decision during a panel at the Television Critics Association. Landgraf addressed not only the low viewership, but the steep drop-off in viewers following the pilot. “One of the key things we assess, and have assessed, is the trajectory of a show across a season from the first episode to the last episode,” Landgraf told the TCA. “I really love it personally, I really admired all the work that went into it. But its audience decline was really, really steep.”

Landgraf also had to contend with the cost of extending the contracts of the actors, which would have reportedly cost $3 million. The options, which expired on October 15, placed a time clock on the success of the series. Contracts had already been renewed previously, thanks to a development delays and the pandemic. It’s an unfortunate case of bad timing for the promising series, which built a slow burn going into the finale. For fans who still wonder how the series would have ended up, Clark discussed her plans in an appearance on the Boars, Gore, & Swords podcast:

If you want to hear what we had planned for season 2 and beyond, we held a @boarsgoreswords podcast wake for #YTheLastMan and I divulged many secrets/ideas/stories. I always love talking to these guys on their excellent podcast. https://t.co/Z2pnsP1VTK — Eliza Clark (@TheElizaClark) February 2, 2022

(via THR, image: FX)

Tom Holland’s Uncharted wins the box office with $44 million dollar haul. (via Variety)

Supergirl‘s Melissa Benoist is in talks to star in new HBO Max series ‘Girls on the Bus’. (via /Film)

Dragon Ball Super? Dragon Ball Super. (via Comicbook.com)

BET is reuniting the cast of Martin for a 30th anniversary special. (via Shadow and Act)

James Gunn, like us, loves television. (via io9)

The Riddler uses social media to troll Batman/our comments section. (via CBR)

Wishing you a smooth Sunday, Sue Believers!

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]