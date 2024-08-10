One of the Best Action Films of the Year Is Streaming on Max this Month!

While it wasn’t able to exactly light the box office on fire, George Miller’s Mad Max: Fury Road prequel Furiosa has lately gathered some considerable adulation among film fans.

The Anya Taylor-Joy starrer is going to be available on streaming on August 16, streaming service Max announced. The post-apocalyptic spectacle was theatrically released in May and opened to strong reviews, but failed to gather steam commercially over time and settled for a relatively small worldwide gross of $172 million, barely exceeding its reported budget of $168 million.

The commercial underperformance has thwarted Miller’s plans of extending the franchise, most notably with the project titled Mad Max: Wasteland, which was expected to continue the story of the movie series’ protagonist, Max Rockatansky. Miller had expressed his desire to tell “other stories” from the Mad Max universe at Cannes, but Tom Hardy, who played the gritty and pessimistic titular character in Fury Road, is not that confident about the franchise’s future.

Furiosa follows Taylor-Joy’s character as she wades through several hardships to eventually rise to the position of The Imperator, an important lieutenant in Immortan Joe’s (Lachy Hulme) army. She is initially taken away from the Green Place of Many Mothers by the tyrannical warlord leader Dementus (Chris Hemsworth), and how she frees herself from his clutches on the back of her sheer willpower and combat skills forms the crux of the story.

The film also stars Tom Burke in his breakthrough role as Praetorian Jack, with John Howard, Angus Sampson, Nathan Jones, and Josh Helman returning to reprise their characters from Fury Road. Hugh Keays-Byrne’s unfortunate death led to the character of Immortan Joe being recast, with Lachy Hulme taking up the mantle. Australian actress Charlee Fraser, who had a meaty role in Sydney Sweeney-Glen Powell romantic comedy Anyone But You, plays Furiosa’s mother, Mary Jabassa.

