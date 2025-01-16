Four Powerhouse Females Headlining 2025 Las Vegas Residency Scene: Mariah Carey, Janet Jackson and More

Powerhouse singers are taking over Las Vegas this year, and you do not want to miss it! Chart-topping singers like Mariah Carey, Janet Jackson, Shania Twain, and Carrie Underwood are set to hit the Vegas stage with four separate Vegas Residencies throughout the city. Continue reading to see where each singer will be performing and find out more information on ticket prices.

Mariah Carey Vegas Residency Tickets and Schedule

Mariah Carey will be hosting her Las Vegas, Nevada, residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM – Complex. Tickets are on sale now on StubHub. She will be kicking off her residency on January 31, and the cheapest tickets are being sold for $92 in section 405 on that night. Prices vary depending on which date you attend the show and where you sit in the venue.

Janet Jackson Vegas Residency Tickets and Schedule

Janet Jackson’s Las Vegas, Nevada residency takes place from February 5 to February 15 at The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas. Ticket prices vary depending on where you sit in the venue and which night you attend the “That’s the Way Love Goes” singer’s show. Right now, the cheapest tickets for opening night are being sold for $77 in section Balcony1.

Shania Twain Vegas Residency Tickets and Schedule

Shania Twain’s Vegas residency kicks off on January 22 and will be held at the PH Live (formerly Bakkt Theater) at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. As of now, the cheapest show is on January 29 and tickets are being sold for $63 in section 208. See the full schedule below with links to each show.

Carrie Underwood Vegas Residency Tickets and Schedule

Carrie Underwood will be hosting her Vegas residency at The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas from March 26 to April 12. Ticket prices vary depending on which show you attend and where you sit in the venue. As of now, the cheapest tickets are being sold for $59 on April 2. See below for the full schedule.

