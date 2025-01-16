Janet Jackson. Image credit: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com
Four Powerhouse Females Headlining 2025 Las Vegas Residency Scene: Mariah Carey, Janet Jackson and More

Nicole Wert
Nicole Wert
|

Published: Jan 16, 2025

Powerhouse singers are taking over Las Vegas this year, and you do not want to miss it! Chart-topping singers like Mariah Carey, Janet Jackson, Shania Twain, and Carrie Underwood are set to hit the Vegas stage with four separate Vegas Residencies throughout the city. Continue reading to see where each singer will be performing and find out more information on ticket prices.

Mariah Carey Vegas Residency Tickets and Schedule

Mariah Carey will be hosting her Las Vegas, Nevada, residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM – Complex. Tickets are on sale now on StubHub. She will be kicking off her residency on January 31, and the cheapest tickets are being sold for $92 in section 405 on that night. Prices vary depending on which date you attend the show and where you sit in the venue.

DateTickets
January 31Buy Now
February 1Buy Now
February 5Buy Now
February 7Buy Now
February 8Buy Now
February 12Buy Now
February 14Buy Now
February 15Buy Now

Janet Jackson Vegas Residency Tickets and Schedule

Janet Jackson’s Las Vegas, Nevada residency takes place from February 5 to February 15 at The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas. Ticket prices vary depending on where you sit in the venue and which night you attend the “That’s the Way Love Goes” singer’s show. Right now, the cheapest tickets for opening night are being sold for $77 in section Balcony1.

DateTickets
February 5Buy Now
February 7Buy Now
February 8Buy Now
February 12Buy Now
February 14Buy Now
February 15Buy Now

Shania Twain Vegas Residency Tickets and Schedule

Shania Twain’s Vegas residency kicks off on January 22 and will be held at the PH Live (formerly Bakkt Theater) at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. As of now, the cheapest show is on January 29 and tickets are being sold for $63 in section 208. See the full schedule below with links to each show.

DateTickets
January 22Buy Now
January 24Buy Now
January 25Buy Now
January 29Buy Now
January 31Buy Now
February 1Buy Now
February 5Buy Now
February 7Buy Now
February 8Buy Now

Carrie Underwood Vegas Residency Tickets and Schedule

Carrie Underwood will be hosting her Vegas residency at The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas from March 26 to April 12. Ticket prices vary depending on which show you attend and where you sit in the venue. As of now, the cheapest tickets are being sold for $59 on April 2. See below for the full schedule.

DateTickets
March 26Buy Now
March 28Buy Now
March 29Buy Now
April 2Buy Now
April 4Buy Now
April 5Buy Now
April 9Buy Now
April 11Buy Now
April 12Buy Now
