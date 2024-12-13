Female Hip-Hop Icon Eve is Co-Headlining a 2025 Tour with Nelly, and Tickets are Surprisingly Affordable

Early 2000s hip-hop fans, this one is for you! Nelly is heading out on his most extensive tour yet, and he’s bringing along a few special guests! Ja Rule and Eve are expected to join him on the 56-date world tour along with a few other guests. Keep on reading to find out who will be there!
The “Where the Party At Tour” is in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the rapper’s debut studio album, Country Grammar, which debuted on June 7, 2000. The last time Nelly went on tour was when he opened for Janet Jackson for her “Together Again” tour from 2023 to 2024, so he’s no stranger to the stage!
Where the Party At Full Lineup
The following lineup will be joining Nelly on his Where the Party Tour in 2025, along with additional surprise guests along the way.
- Ja Rule
- Eve
- St. Lunatics
- Fabolous
- Jermaine Dupri
- Chingy
Nelly, Ja Rule and Eve tickets for 2025 tour
- Tickets: StubHub
Tickets are now on sale for the “Where the Party At” tour, and fans can buy tickets on StubHub. Ticket prices vary, depending on which city you attend and where you sit in the venue. Currently, tickets for the Bristow, Virginia, show on July 23 are being sold as cheap as $24 in the lawn area. However, if you’d like to get a closer look at the stage, you’ll have to pay $158. Overall, it looks like prices are in the same price range at each venue, depending on where you sit.
Where the Party At 2025 tour schedule
Nelly will be kicking off the North American portion of his tour in Moncton, NB, Canada, on April 12. He will be hitting other venues in Canada before making his way to the States to play in Bristow, Virginia, on July 23 and ending his 2025 tour run in North Little Rock, Arkansas, on September 19. See below for the full schedule!
|Date
|City
|Tickets
|April 12
|Moncton, NB, Canada
|April 14
|Ottawa, ON, Canada
|April 15
|Montreal, QC, Canada
|April 18
|Winnipeg, MB, Canada
|April 20
|Saskatoon, SK, Canada
|April 21
|Edmonton, AB, Canada
|April 22
|Calgary, AB, Canada
|April 24
|Vancouver, BC, Canada
|July 23
|Bristow, VA
|July 25
|Virginia Beach, VA
|July 26
|Holmdel, NJ
|July 27
|Wantagh, NY
|July 31
|Toronto, ON
|August 1
|Buffalo, NY
|August 2
|Hartford, CT
|August 3
|Mansfield, MA
|August 5
|Cuyahoga Falls, OH
|August 6
|Bethlehem, PA
|August 8
|Oshkosh, WI
|August 9
|Clarkston, MI
|August 10
|Cincinnati, OH
|August 13
|Tinley Park, IL
|August 14
|Noblesville, IN
|August 16
|Greenwood Village, CO
|August 22
|Concord, CA
|August 23
|Los Angeles, CA
|August 27
|Chula Vista, CA
|August 28
|Phoenix, AZ
|September 4
|Houston, TX
|September 5
|Dallas, TX
|September 6
|Oklahoma City, OK
|September 9
|West Palm Beach, FL
|September 12
|Atlanta, GA
|September 13
|Raleigh, NC
|September 14
|Charlotte, NC
|September 16
|Nashville, TN
|September 18
|Birmingham, AL
|September 19
|North Little Rock, AR
Published: Dec 13, 2024 03:49 pm