NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 02: Rapper Eve performs onstage during night 3 of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at Caesars Superdome on on July 02, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Female Hip-Hop Icon Eve is Co-Headlining a 2025 Tour with Nelly, and Tickets are Surprisingly Affordable

Nicole Wert
Published: Dec 13, 2024 03:49 pm

Early 2000s hip-hop fans, this one is for you! Nelly is heading out on his most extensive tour yet, and he’s bringing along a few special guests! Ja Rule and Eve are expected to join him on the 56-date world tour along with a few other guests. Keep on reading to find out who will be there!

The “Where the Party At Tour” is in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the rapper’s debut studio album, Country Grammar, which debuted on June 7, 2000. The last time Nelly went on tour was when he opened for Janet Jackson for her “Together Again” tour from 2023 to 2024, so he’s no stranger to the stage!

Where the Party At Full Lineup

The following lineup will be joining Nelly on his Where the Party Tour in 2025, along with additional surprise guests along the way.

  • Ja Rule
  • Eve
  • St. Lunatics
  • Fabolous
  • Jermaine Dupri
  • Chingy

Nelly, Ja Rule and Eve tickets for 2025 tour

Tickets are now on sale for the “Where the Party At” tour, and fans can buy tickets on StubHub. Ticket prices vary, depending on which city you attend and where you sit in the venue. Currently, tickets for the Bristow, Virginia, show on July 23 are being sold as cheap as $24 in the lawn area. However, if you’d like to get a closer look at the stage, you’ll have to pay $158. Overall, it looks like prices are in the same price range at each venue, depending on where you sit.

BUY NOW: Cheapest tickets for Nelly’s Where the Party at Tour 2025 on StubHub.

Where the Party At 2025 tour schedule

Nelly will be kicking off the North American portion of his tour in Moncton, NB, Canada, on April 12. He will be hitting other venues in Canada before making his way to the States to play in Bristow, Virginia, on July 23 and ending his 2025 tour run in North Little Rock, Arkansas, on September 19. See below for the full schedule!

DateCityTickets
April 12Moncton, NB, CanadaBuy Now
April 14Ottawa, ON, CanadaBuy Now
April 15Montreal, QC, CanadaBuy Now
April 18Winnipeg, MB, CanadaBuy Now
April 20Saskatoon, SK, CanadaBuy Now
April 21Edmonton, AB, CanadaBuy Now
April 22Calgary, AB, CanadaBuy Now
April 24Vancouver, BC, CanadaBuy Now
July 23Bristow, VABuy Now
July 25Virginia Beach, VA Buy Now
July 26Holmdel, NJBuy Now
July 27Wantagh, NYBuy Now
July 31Toronto, ONBuy Now
August 1Buffalo, NY Buy Now
August 2Hartford, CTBuy Now
August 3Mansfield, MA Buy Now
August 5Cuyahoga Falls, OHBuy Now
August 6Bethlehem, PABuy Now
August 8Oshkosh, WIBuy Now
August 9Clarkston, MIBuy Now
August 10Cincinnati, OHBuy Now
August 13Tinley Park, ILBuy Now
August 14Noblesville, INBuy Now
August 16Greenwood Village, COBuy Now
August 22Concord, CABuy Now
August 23Los Angeles, CABuy Now
August 27Chula Vista, CABuy Now
August 28Phoenix, AZBuy Now
September 4Houston, TXBuy Now
September 5Dallas, TXBuy Now
September 6Oklahoma City, OKBuy Now
September 9West Palm Beach, FLBuy Now
September 12Atlanta, GABuy Now
September 13Raleigh, NCBuy Now
September 14Charlotte, NCBuy Now
September 16Nashville, TNBuy Now
September 18Birmingham, ALBuy Now
September 19North Little Rock, AR Buy Now
