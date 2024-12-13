Female Hip-Hop Icon Eve is Co-Headlining a 2025 Tour with Nelly, and Tickets are Surprisingly Affordable

Early 2000s hip-hop fans, this one is for you! Nelly is heading out on his most extensive tour yet, and he’s bringing along a few special guests! Ja Rule and Eve are expected to join him on the 56-date world tour along with a few other guests. Keep on reading to find out who will be there!

The “Where the Party At Tour” is in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the rapper’s debut studio album, Country Grammar, which debuted on June 7, 2000. The last time Nelly went on tour was when he opened for Janet Jackson for her “Together Again” tour from 2023 to 2024, so he’s no stranger to the stage!

Where the Party At Full Lineup

The following lineup will be joining Nelly on his Where the Party Tour in 2025, along with additional surprise guests along the way.

Ja Rule

Eve

St. Lunatics

Fabolous

Jermaine Dupri

Chingy

Nelly, Ja Rule and Eve tickets for 2025 tour

Tickets are now on sale for the “Where the Party At” tour, and fans can buy tickets on StubHub. Ticket prices vary, depending on which city you attend and where you sit in the venue. Currently, tickets for the Bristow, Virginia, show on July 23 are being sold as cheap as $24 in the lawn area. However, if you’d like to get a closer look at the stage, you’ll have to pay $158. Overall, it looks like prices are in the same price range at each venue, depending on where you sit.

Where the Party At 2025 tour schedule

Nelly will be kicking off the North American portion of his tour in Moncton, NB, Canada, on April 12. He will be hitting other venues in Canada before making his way to the States to play in Bristow, Virginia, on July 23 and ending his 2025 tour run in North Little Rock, Arkansas, on September 19. See below for the full schedule!

