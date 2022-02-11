Fans Are Upset That Hulu’s ‘Futurama’ Revival Doesn’t Include John DiMaggio

Bad news, everyone! Hulu’s planned revival of Matt Groening and David X. Cohen’s cult-favorite sci-fi comedy Futurama has already hit a major snag. Veteran voice actor John DiMaggio will not be returning to voice Bender Bending Rodriguez, the beloved trash-talking robot. The show’s returning voice cast includes stars Billy West (Fry), Katey Sagal (Leela), Tress MacNeille (Linda van Schoonhoven), Maurice LaMarche (Morbo), Lauren Tom (Amy), Phil LaMarr (Hermes), and David Herman (Scruffy). But not having DiMaggio is a huge loss for the series and what is arguably its signature character.

Apparently, negotiations between Hulu and DiMaggio fell through, after West, Sagal and DiMaggio were initally approached to reprise their roles. West and Sagal accepted their offer, which DiMaggio considered a lowball offer. And given that DiMaggio is one of the most prolific and beloved voice actors of this or any generation, maybe they should pay him what he’s asking.

DiMaggio has been retweeted and sharing angry posts from fans who are upset at the prospect of a Futurama without him. Joining him were fellow voice actors who called out the poor treatment, low pay, and other issues compared to their live-action counterparts. Voice actors are critical to a character and a show’s success, and they should be compensated as such. The hashtag #BenderGate began trending as the support flowed in.

Bad move #Futurama @TheJohnDiMaggio is hugely responsible for the success of the show. Voice actors, loved by fans r treated insanely unfair by #Hollywood. They love making us feel replaceable & get away with paying a fraction of what on camera celebs make. Time to close the gap https://t.co/8BjT60ssIh — tara strong (@tarastrong) February 10, 2022

Bender = @TheJohnDiMaggio

End of discussion. — Doug Benson’s at SuperNova H-Wood tonight & tmrw! (@DougBenson) February 10, 2022

The irony of using this image… pic.twitter.com/ZbjFy90K75 — Roger Craig Smith (@RogerCraigSmith) February 10, 2022

If they make an animated show set in the 31st Century without @TheJohnDiMaggio voicing Bender, I just don’t see how you call the show Futurama, because it won’t be.@hulu can bite my shiny (not metal) ass if they think anyone is going to stream that show.



I won’t. https://t.co/cdTPBoVhvq — Grant Stern is boosted! (@grantstern) February 10, 2022

No @TheJohnDiMaggio? Futurama can bite my flabby human ass! — Anthony Atamanuik (@TonyAtamanuik) February 10, 2022

Everyone in the industry saw the audition notice go out two weeks ago for Bender, asking for a voice match for John DiMaggio. Seeing it, I said out loud “Shove it!” in my best Bender voice, which will always just be a fanboy cosplay of John DiMaggio. — James Adomian (@JAdomian) February 10, 2022

I feel like the idea of @TheJohnDiMaggio as a replaceable element of Futurama is part of a wider issue of an industry that doesn’t respect voice actors on the same level as live action actors. You’ll see voice actors who MADE a character treated like no live action actor would be — Kelly Turnbull (@Coelasquid) February 10, 2022

Love waking up to this headline. John is ready, willing, able…just need a balanced and contextual deal: Futurama fans threaten to ‘boycott’ new revival series over recasting of Bender https://t.co/mlsBUYOlxv #Futurama #bendergate @TheJohnDiMaggio — Wes Stevens (@The_Wes_Stevens) February 10, 2022

Futurama without @TheJohnDiMaggio is insanity ! @hulu is too smart and knows we need our old friends together for the magic to work again.#bendergate pic.twitter.com/y9Zm4Q5ZvY — Jorge R. Gutierrez (@mexopolis) February 10, 2022

DiMaggio thanked his fans for their support in a new tweet. Given the lag time in animation, DiMaggio and Hulu may still work out their differences. And here’s hoping they do, because Futurama without DiMaggio is not the kind of Futurama fans want.

Thanks for the concern and the props, everyone. I really appreciate it. Don’t worry, I’ll keep you posted, but until then… CHEESE IT! #bendergate — John DiMaggio (@TheJohnDiMaggio) February 10, 2022

Hulu’s series revival will features 20 new episodes set to debut in 2023. This will be the third revival of the series, which originally ran on FOX from 1999-2003. It was first brought back in 2007 with four direct-to-DVD movies that aired as 30-minute episodes on Comedy Central. Its second revival came about in 2010, when Comedy Central picked up new seasons of the show that ran until 2013.

“I’m thrilled to have another chance to think about the future… or really anything other than the present,” said David X. Cohen in Hulu’s press release. “It’s a true honor to announce the triumphant return of Futurama one more time before we get canceled abruptly again,” added Matt Groening.

Will you watch another revival of Futurama with or without John DiMaggio? The Comedy Central seasons were missing the magic of the original series, and no DiMaggio is a non-starter for me and countless other fans.

(via Entertainment Weekly, image: 20th Century Fox)

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]