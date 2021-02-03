More Women Directors Nominated Than Men, & More Exciting Golden Globes Noms!

The 2021 Golden Globes dropped their nominations this morning, and much like all of 2020, they’re … all over the place. There are quite a few “huh?” nominations and unforgivable snubs, but there are still some incredible things that got recognized this year so let’s talk about what was exciting from their list of nominees!

First, let’s talk television!

The Mandalorian snagged itself a nomination for Best Television Series Drama, and while I’m sure that the Golden Globes gave it to the show because we all screamed about it, it’s nice to see my favorite show get its due. For whatever reason, award shows tend to look at the sci-fi/fantasy shows and movies like they do the superhero genre, meaning they don’t consider them serious awards contenders. So, having The Mandalorian snag a top spot gives me hope that the show will start to get the recognition it deserves.

Actors like John Boyega for Small Axe and Dan Levy for Schitt’s Creek also scored nominations for their work that have us excited. Well, basically the entire cast got nominations for Schitt’s Creek because that is everyone’s comfort show and happy place.

But Ted Lasso is also getting his time in the spotlight as the happy Apple+ show got nominations for Jason Sudekis and the show itself. Shows like The Flight Attendant and Normal People are getting their time, too, which shows that the hard work from all these streaming platforms is starting to pay off, as it should. Right now, we’re in an era of so much content and to see those shows that really stand out for fans getting their recognition is fun!

Other than that, the nominations seemed pretty run of the mill without any real change, which is surprising given that we had amazing performances from Jurnee Smollett and Jonathan Majors in Lovecraft Country (the show itself got nominated) and Michaela Coel in I May Destroy You that were not recognized.

Heading into film, I do just have to say this one thing: THREE WOMEN WERE NOMINATED FOR BEST DIRECTOR.

So why is it so exciting to have three women nominated for Best Director? Because that’s literally the first time it has ever happened. Time and time again, these award shows have suddenly gone, “I don’t know her” to female directors, yet nominate their movies, and so this year, they’re starting to make something of a change. Regina King was nominated for her work on One Night in Miami, Chloé Zhao was nominated for Nomadland, and Emerald Fennell was nominated for Promising Young Woman.

I’m here for Regina King just always winning awards.

REGINA KING!

2015 – Emmy for American Crime

2016 – Emmy for American Crime

2018 – Emmy for Seven Seconds

2019 – Oscar for If Beale Street Could Talk

2020 – Emmy for Watchmen

2021- Best Director nominee for One Night In Miami!!#GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/sT5poOaJKT — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) February 3, 2021

Despite the fact that The Prom got nominated for Best Motion Picture Musical or Comedy, the category was stacked with some pretty great films, like Borat Subsequent Moviefilm and Palm Springs. As a lifelong devotee to the world of David Fincher, I’m happy to see him snag a nomination for his direction of Mank and the love the film seemed to get overall.

The acting nominations this year were both exciting and disappointing. Riz Ahmed was nominated for his work in The Sound of Metal and Maria Bakalova got a nomination for her role in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, but there were disappointments like the exclusion of Steven Yeun from the Best Actor category because Minari (a film labeled as U.S.A.) was placed in the Foreign Film category.

I am excited that my good elf brothers from Onward got a nomination, but this was definitely a strange year to look back on, and these Golden Globe nominations are all over the place. What we thought would be an easy pick for a nominee maybe didn’t even get recognized, and then those who were bad got one instead? It’s going to be a wild time at the Golden Globes this year, but at least we have Amy Poehler and Tina Fey hosting to help us cope.

