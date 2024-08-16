That was quite the mid-season cliffhanger for ‘Emily in Paris’ season 4!

The Netflix series Emily in Paris made its highly anticipated return for a fourth season on August 15, 2024. This season will arrive on the streamer in two parts (five episodes in each), and part one just ended with a doozy of a cliffhanger!

Recommended Videos

Spoilers ahead for season 4, episode 5

The theme of this episode is in the title: Trompe l’oeil” is a French term that means “trick the eye.” The phrase comes up as Emily (Lily Collins) and Mindy (Ashley Park) are sampling desserts made by Gabriel’s (Lucas Bravo) new pastry chef. Emily seizes the “is this cake?” opportunity to cozy up with Luc’s (Bruno Gouery) girlfriend, Marianne (Laurence Gormezano), who is thisclose to getting Gabriel the Michelin Star he covets.

The trick-the-eye concept also comes into play as Mindy introduces her friend Li (Elizabeth Tan), a Shanghai socialite with a skincare line to plug. Recognizing that Emily needs something to “sink [her] little terrier teeth into,” Mindy suggests that Emily help promote her brand. This storyline comes full circle later when they discover the skin cream Li is hocking actually started off as sexual lubricant, so basically all of those fancy society ladies have been greasing up their faces with lube.

Two is company, three’s a crowd … and four is impossible

Gabriel and Emily are officially official, but they can’t get a moment’s privacy with his pregnant ex Camille (Camille Razat) and her girlfriend Sofia (Melia Kreiling) living in his tiny flat. Emily shows signs of stress as she’s continually forced to socialize with Camille and Sofia, so she drops a dime to the landlord for violating the terms of their lease with an extra person. The good news is, Camille and Sofia are moving out! The bad news is they’re moving right downstairs.

Back at work, Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) asks Luc to get Marianne’s help securing a last minute dinner reservation, which they do—but she doesn’t expect them to actually show up and crash her date night. It’s all a plot for Luc to ask Sylvie for a raise, but everything goes south when a man comes by their table and reveals that Marianne is just faking being a Michelin inspector to get free meals in posh restaurants. Quelle horreur!

So, that means no Michelin Star for Gabriel just yet, but he takes the news pretty well and uses it as an excuse to fire “Willy Wonka back there,” a.k.a. his annoying pastry chef. Elsewhere, Sofia and Camille have a big fight over buying baby stuff, and it’s clear Sofia is not ready to give up her life to play mommy with Camille. She goes back to Greece and leaves Camille heartbroken, especially when she finds out that …

Are you ready for the big reveal?

(Netflix)

Camille is not pregnant! She never was! Apparently she was under stress and missed a period, then got a rare false positive pregnancy test. What are the odds? Anyway, everything will be fine, right? She’ll come clean and tell Gabriel, maybe move out of their shared apartment building and make her own way in the world? Maybe go to Greece to be with Sofia?

Nah. She won’t do any of that. Instead, she passes on a glass of champagne and keeps up the illusion of being pregnant to spare Gabriel’s feelings—or something? We’re not sure what her motivation is at this point, but we do know that she’s once again acting selfishly. Looks like things won’t be smooth sailing for Emily and Gabriel any time soon.

When can we watch part 2?

Season 4, part 2 will return with five more episodes on September 12, 2024, only on Netflix. The brief teaser after episode 5 indicates that our “throuple” will take a trip to the French Alps for some skiing, where Emily’s eye could be caught by an attractive and helpful skier named Marcello. Ooh la la.

Part one of Emily in Paris’s fourth season is currently streaming on Netflix.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy