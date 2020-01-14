The Only Award Show That Matters Is Elsie Fisher’s

Elsie Fisher became a teen icon when she starred in Bo Burnham’s Eighth Grade and has continued to be a bright spot in the darkness that is the 21st century. Fisher, who was left out of the Academy Awards despite rightfully earning her place back in the 2019 award season, decided that she was going to host her own award show this year, since the other ones, in her words, “suck.”

Can I offer Elsie Fisher free press for this award show?

I’ve decided to start my own film awards because sometimes other ones suck, so here are the nominations for the first annual Elsie Awards — E (@ElsieKFisher) January 14, 2020

Now, before we get into Fisher’s nominees, let’s talk about the fact that the Elsie Awards are almost maybe not a randomly bad idea. What it does is drive home the fact that we can all have our own favorites and campaign for them outside of the rigged system that is the Academy.

And the nominees are …

The Nominees for Best Costume Design are… Hustlers

Rocketman

Little Women

JoJo Rabbit

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood — E (@ElsieKFisher) January 14, 2020

The Nominees for Best Hair and Makeup are… Joker

Us

Rocketman

Bombshell — E (@ElsieKFisher) January 14, 2020

The Nominees for Best Independent Feature are… Booksmart

Honey Boy

The Art of Self Defense

The Lighthouse — E (@ElsieKFisher) January 14, 2020

The Nominees for Best Horror Feature are… Ready or Not

Us

Climax

Midsommar — E (@ElsieKFisher) January 14, 2020

The Nominees for Best Original Score are… Uncut Gems

Marriage Story

Parasite

The Last Black Man in San Francisco — E (@ElsieKFisher) January 14, 2020

The Nominees for Best Original Song are… Parasite

Rocketman

Toy Story 4

Frozen 2 — E (@ElsieKFisher) January 14, 2020

The Nominees for Best Young Performer are… Roman Griffin Davis

Julia Butters

Shahadi Wright Joseph

Noah Jupe — E (@ElsieKFisher) January 14, 2020

The Nominees for Best Cinematography are… The Lighthouse

The Last Black Man in San Francisco

Parasite

Waves

Midsommar — E (@ElsieKFisher) January 14, 2020

The Nominees for Best Screenplay are… Knives Out

JoJo Rabbit

Us

Parasite — E (@ElsieKFisher) January 14, 2020

The Nominees for Best Supporting Actor are… Brad Pitt

Jonathon Majors

Willem Dafoe

Song Kang-Ho — E (@ElsieKFisher) January 14, 2020

The Nominees for Best Supporting Actress are… Park So-Dam

Thomason Mckenzie

Laura Dern

Taylor Russel

Zhao Shuzhen — E (@ElsieKFisher) January 14, 2020

The Nominees for Best Director are… Lorene Scafaria

Bong Joon Ho

Alma Har’el

Lulu Wang

Jordan Peele — E (@ElsieKFisher) January 14, 2020

The Nominees for Best Actor are… Taron Egerton

Adam Sandler

Adam Driver

Robert DeNiro

Robert Pattinson — E (@ElsieKFisher) January 14, 2020

The Nominees for Best Actress are… Lupita Nyong’o

Awkwafina

Florence Pugh

Ana De Armas

Constance Wu — E (@ElsieKFisher) January 14, 2020

She literally said “no thank you” to Joker and said that Florence Pugh is just a Best Actress over Best Supporting Actress (unless she nominated her for Midsommar, which is still incredible) and we have to respect that. I just like that Fisher was not going to sit by and watch as brilliant performances and films were left to the wayside. I do like that both Roman Griffin Davis and Noah Jupe are represented, as well.

Make sure to tune in tonight to Elsie Fisher’s Twitter account for the results!

Winners are announced tomorrow at 9PM PST. — E (@ElsieKFisher) January 14, 2020

