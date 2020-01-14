comScore

The Only Award Show That Matters Is Elsie Fisher’s

In Elsie We Trust

By Rachel LeishmanJan 14th, 2020, 3:04 pm

Elsie Fisher in Eighth Grade (2018)

Elsie Fisher became a teen icon when she starred in Bo Burnham’s Eighth Grade and has continued to be a bright spot in the darkness that is the 21st century. Fisher, who was left out of the Academy Awards despite rightfully earning her place back in the 2019 award season, decided that she was going to host her own award show this year, since the other ones, in her words, “suck.”

Can I offer Elsie Fisher free press for this award show?

Now, before we get into Fisher’s nominees, let’s talk about the fact that the Elsie Awards are almost maybe not a randomly bad idea. What it does is drive home the fact that we can all have our own favorites and campaign for them outside of the rigged system that is the Academy.

And the nominees are …

She literally said “no thank you” to Joker and said that Florence Pugh is just a Best Actress over Best Supporting Actress (unless she nominated her for Midsommar, which is still incredible) and we have to respect that. I just like that Fisher was not going to sit by and watch as brilliant performances and films were left to the wayside. I do like that both Roman Griffin Davis and Noah Jupe are represented, as well.

Make sure to tune in tonight to Elsie Fisher’s Twitter account for the results!

(image: A24)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

 —The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com

Filed Under:

Follow The Mary Sue:

Rachel Leishman - Associate Editor

Rachel is an I, Tonya stan who used to have a poster of Frank Sinatra on her wall as a kid. She loves superheroes, weird musicals, and wants Robert Downey Jr. to release a new album. She is Leslie Knope and she's okay with that. At least she gets to live in New York City though!