Elle King is not a fan of her dad, Rob Schneider, & his right-wing troll nonsense

Elle King is the daughter of actor Rob Schneider but she made it very clear that she doesn’t agree with him—or, from what it sounds like, particularly like her father. The singer went on Bunnie XO’s podcast Dumb Blonde to talk about her dad, and she held nothing back.

Recommended Videos

Schneider has become something of a right-wing troll recently and King shared that she doesn’t agree with him politically. “I disagree with a lot of the things that he says,” King told Bunnie XO. “You’re talking out of your ass and you’re talking s*** about drag and, you know, anti-gay rights. And it’s like, get f***ed.” And she apparently didn’t really connect with him until she was older.

King also shared that she would get lost in the shuffle of her father’s sets and if she messed anything up, she’d get in trouble. “If I ever messed up a shot, if I was talking, I would get in f***ing trouble.” As of right now, Schneider has said nothing about King’s statements, but it did get worse. King talked about how she was a heavier child and she’d get sent to fat camp because of it.

“I was like a really, really heavy child. My dad sent me to fat camp … and then I got in trouble one year because I sprained my ankle and didn’t lose any weight,” King said. “I had already started getting tattooed and it was like 108 degrees. So I had to wear sweaters because my dad was very anti-tattoos or any form of self-expression.”

She doesn’t want to be associated with him

When someone you are associated with just by blood is doing things you don’t agree with, it can’t be easy. In King’s case, she talked a lot on the podcast about how her father wasn’t a nice person and how she had to come to terms with that.

“He’s just not nice,” King said. “You can want someone to change so much. You can’t control anyone else’s actions and you can’t control people’s feelings. All you can control is how you react and what you do with your feelings.”

It is complicated because relationships with parents aren’t always easy and it is harder when they’re doing things that you then have to answer for. Hopefully King has found her own peace about the situation and who her father is but one thing is clear: She doesn’t want his views to be associated with her.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy