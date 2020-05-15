Women in Bill and Ted Movies? What Will They Think of Next?

Woah, dude, women are going to be in Bill and Ted Face the Music? Not for me, man. Totally not excellent. Wait, what? Women were in the other Bill and Ted movies? Oh my bad, I just like to complain about “woke” culture without actually have any idea what I’m talking bad.

This dramatic reenactment is essentially what happened on Twitter when a “fan” of the Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure and Bill and Ted’s Bogus Journey decided to tweet at the screenwriter that he’d succumbed to “woke” culture with the upcoming sequel—you know, woke culture meaning women existing. Honestly, how dare we!?

So, of course, the writer told him how absurd he was being and then put him on blast for all of our entertainment:

The worst part of having to fulfill the agenda was changing the original title “Bill and Ted Club Baby Seals” (Maybe it’s good in the long run, though, cuz it did totally give the whole plot away) pic.twitter.com/OqoFc9QjgU — Ed Solomon (@ed_solomon) May 15, 2020

What’s great about this is not only have women been in both the previous Bill and Ted movies (and, uh … most movies?) but to my own personal shock and awe, they’ve been relatively important! Can’t believe women have a place in movies.

I think it’s extremely uncool of “Spiral Acrobat” to think that women existing is a contributing factor of “woke” culture. This dude clearly doesn’t live in San Dimas, California, where—and this is true—women also live. William Preston Esquire and Theodore Logan would not want to be friends with this guy.

Anyway, I don’t think this guy has ever seen a Bill and Ted movie.

Your mother abuses dildos. — Spiral Acrobat (@SpiralAcrobat) May 15, 2020

The point is that we’re now at the point of online “fandom” where people who have literally never seen the franchise (or did not retain anything that happened in the film) are getting mad enough to try to insult the creators? I guess this person is mad women even exist? It’s not like they gender-swapped Bill and Ted themselves or anything. They’re still in the movie and played by Alex Winters and Keanu Reeves respectively, and still the main, titular characters.

In all seriousness, this guy doesn’t represent the great many fans of Bill and Ted out there. Most are excited to see where the new film takes our heroes. We know that women have existed since at least 1988 (in San Dimas, that is), but then again, strange things have always been afoot at the Circle K, so maybe women are an illusion made up by the woke PC culture we currently live in, and we’re being brainwashed to believing they’re real. And now, it’s taken over Bill Preston and Ted Logan.

Should we give guys like this the time of day? Probably not, but also I’m so tired of this crap. Fifteen minutes into Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure, the princesses are brought up, and before that, Bill’s step-mom Missy is in the movie, so that’s three women in fifteen minutes, but I guess someone forgot women existed long before that simple fact was seen as some kind of agenda.

(image: Orion Pictures)

