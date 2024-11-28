HBO’s Dune: Prophecy, the prequel series about the Bene Gesserit sisterhood of Frank Herbert’s Dune universe, is only two episodes down. But already, fans have a strong opinion over something it did, or rather didn’t do. And they’re using ‘the voice’ to call it out.

On X and Reddit, fans of Dune are calling out the series for dropping the name ‘Butlerian Jihad’ and instead, using ‘Machine Wars’ to describe the war against thinking machines that occurred thousands of years before the events of Dune.

Promo material for #DuneProphecy gives us a first look at the Butlerian Jihad, the Great War against 'thinking machines', waged 10000 years before the novels & films



This brutal conflict ended the employment of robots & AI, which were replaced by human computers known as Mentats pic.twitter.com/EQ44xc7dgx — The Sietch of Sci-Fi (@TSoS_) November 15, 2024

On the Dune timeline, Dune: Prophecy is set 10,148 years before the birth of our Lisan al-gaib Paul Atreides, and 116 years after the Butlerian Jihad. It was a century-long war against thinking machines by humanity, which led to computers, AI, even mechanical toys becoming outlawed. Just like Paul Atreides, a woman, Serena Butler (hence the name), became the face of this violent political revolution. However, she died, became a martyr, and further propelled the war in her name.

If the name ‘Butlerian Jihad’ sounds uncomfortable, well, it should because author Frank Herbert intended it so. There’s of course, Herbert’s inclusion of Islamic influences and Arabic culture in several aspects of Dune. However, perhaps his bigger motivation was that he didn’t want the war to be perceived as merely good or bad, rather to show what happens when religion and the idea of a ‘messiah’ become intertwined with a violent revolt on such a cosmic scale, that its implications are like an apocalyptic inferno—one can never predict what direction or form they would take. In the books, Paul Atreides’ war is called a ‘jihad’ as well.

But did you notice that both Denis Villeneuve’s Dune films and now Dune: Prophecy avoided using the word ‘jihad’ when talking about the respective wars of their time? While at the end of Dune: Part Two, Jessica says, “The holy war begins,” and even the word ‘crusade’ is used, in Dune: Prophecy, the Butlerian Jihad is rebranded as ‘Machine Wars’ and depicted in the prologue as a fight between men and sentient machines, which is only the tip of the iceberg of what the Butlerian Jihad was all about.

Now Dune fans are debating whether this could’ve been done to avoid triggering sensibilities because of what the word means to people now, or if it is an erasure of the Muslim influences in Dune. Either way, they are not at all happy with it, because it dilutes the impact of Frank Herbert’s intention behind using the word ‘jihad’. While some called this move ‘cowardly’, others have said it’s turning them off the adaptation.

Watched first episode of Dune: Prophecy. Pretty decent but absolute cowards for changing the name of the Butlerian Jihad pic.twitter.com/HobOZiDAQ4 — Douglas Rooney ?? ??????? (@Doug_rooney) November 19, 2024

hard to express how cowardly it is that they won’t say JIHAD https://t.co/sn6waBnWVh — Edward Ongweso Jr (@bigblackjacobin) November 19, 2024

Kind of disappointed with the HBO series Dune: Prophecy for sanitising its Arabic influences.



Why call the revolt against artificial intelligence "Machine Wars", and not the Butlerian Jihad? — BerhalaKuning (@thelast_demigod) November 20, 2024

when I'm watching a dune adaptation and they erase the word "jihad" and replace it with "war" pic.twitter.com/Gd1607ADwc — kenshiv yuri (@evilcest) November 19, 2024

Hey Dune: Prophecy,

It’s called the Butlerian Jihad, you cowards, not “tHe GrEaT mAcHiNe WaRs” pic.twitter.com/kpMg9WePh7 — Ashley Ash (@ashleyisash_) November 24, 2024

This is legitimately enough to make me not watch this. The phrase ‘Butlerian Jihad’ is literally the coolest thing Dune contributed to the culture. https://t.co/cwCQwEEEbX — Josh Otten (@ordinarytings) November 19, 2024

Another grouse that fans have with the show is how the series hasn’t just changed the name of the war, but also presents a rather superficial interpretation of the Butlerian Jihad as simply a war against thinking machines because they enslaved humanity. When, in fact, it is much more complex than that.

The one good thing Dune Prophecy does is show you a giant robot with a laser eye shooting dudes with swords in the opening minutes.



It tells you they did not understand the point of the Butlerian Jihad so lower your expectations. — Sam Leader Standing By ? (@RvengefuLobster) November 22, 2024

Not calling it the butlerian jihad is stupid and annoying but they also don’t (or haven’t) engage with it in the same way the books do. Machines aren’t bad because they took over and are scary! First episode of dune prophecy was ok but a lot of missed opportunities imo — The Bitcher 3 (@Grodzillaa) November 21, 2024

in dune prophecy as soon as i saw how they adapted the thinking machines from the butlerian jihad i wanted to stop watching they were NOT giant fucking robot death machines — Nyara (@type0nyara) November 20, 2024

5 minutes into dune prophecy and it’s already pissing me off… butlerian jihad wasn’t a war on robots that enslaved people… tf pic.twitter.com/gBDA1uhzCy — luca ♱ (@CRUELHOURS) November 18, 2024

While the sentiment behind side-stepping the word in today’s age is understandable, the fans are not wrong in their criticism. Despite being written in 1965, Dune’s ecological critiques, geopolitics, and its exploration of the dangers of faith and the idea of political heroes or religious messiahs remains relevant even today. Then again, perhaps skipping the word ‘jihad’ seems like the franchise wants to focus on certain aspects while avoiding the baggage that comes with the word now, something that the book didn’t have when it was published.

I think it’s simpler than that: it’s a word that means something fundamentally different to people now after 2001 and puts baggage on the film the source material doesn’t. — Paul Moo’Deng Atreides (@muaddibstyle) November 19, 2024

Which side of this debate are you on?

