‘Dr. Stone’ season 4 recap and episode 9 release date, confirmed

Dr. Stone: Science Future is the concluding fourth season to the long-running anime adaptation of Riichiro Inagaki’s best-selling manga Dr. Stone. The series chronicles the post-apocalyptic adventures of the 16-year-old scientific genius Senku Ishigami as he undertakes the responsibility to rebuild civilization after humanity was mysteriously petrified for 3,700 years. But, not everyone wants humanity to rise again.

Recommended Videos

So far in the story, we saw Senku establish the Kingdom of Science, only to clash with multiple powers on their way. Their first battle ensues with Tsukasa’s Empire of Might, pitting Senku’s razor-sharp intellect and scientific innovations against Tsukasa’s brute strength, with science ultimately prevailing. Senku then convinces Tsukasa to join forces to save his terminally ill sister, Mirai. But their alliance is short-lived, as a new enemy, the cunning Hyoga, emerges, leaving Tsukasa critically injured.

(Crunchyroll)

Leaving Tsukasa in cryogenic preservation, Senku promises to return with a cure and sets on a mission to uncover the mystery of the petrification. With the Kingdom of Science aboard the ship Perseus, Senku embarks on a global expedition. Along the way, they encounter many allies and adversaries, including the savvy ship captain Ryusui Nanami and the enigmatic Whyman—the shadowy figure tied to the petrification beam that brought humanity to its knees.

As the crew uncovers Whyman’s reality, Senku’s is determined to bring the fight to his doorstep and embarks on his most audacious mission yet: reinventing space flight to journey to the Moon, where the answers to humanity’s greatest mystery await.

Dr. Stone season 4 recap

(Crunchyroll)

At the end of season 3, Senku petrifies and revives the fatally injured Tsukasa and crafts an ambitious roadmap to support his space program. The plan? Travel the globe to gather crucial materials and revive as many people. The first stop? United States. Dr. Stone season 4 premiered with its first cours on Jan. 9, 2025, which saw Senku and his Kingdom begin their journey to America through the Great Circle Route to secure their first essential resource: sweetcorn.

In the eight episodes released thus far, we saw Senku and his Kingdom land in America and uncover signs of cornfields in San Francisco. However, they are soon ambushed by an unknown assailant armed with modern weaponry, later revealed to be Dr. Xeno, a genius yet ruthless former NASA scientist who has established his own colony.

(Crunchyroll)

To outmaneuver him, Gen infiltrates Xeno’s camp and names Taiju as their leader to protect Senku. In the meantime, Xeno uses Luna, a spy, to find Taiju, but Senku uses her to extract information about Xeno and his crew instead. He soon discovers that Xeno was his mentor in the past, who ignited his interest in science. This revelation complicates their rivalry on an emotional level.

As Xeno’s sniping team prepares to eliminate Taiju, Luna hesitates to reveal Taiju to Stanley as a target, and mouths “Senku” instead. Ryusui gets suspicious about her actions and they soon realize a sniping team is nearby. Meanwhile, Xeno confirms Senku to be the real scientist, prompting Senku to quickly put together starch and water in a bag to make a bulletproof vest. But, Stanley fires at him.

(Crunchyroll)

Dr. Stone season 4 Episode 9, titled “Light of Science” is set for release on Thursday, March 6, 2025, at 7:00 AM PT/10:00 AM ET on Crunchyroll. The episode will break the cliffhanger of Senku getting shot at the end of the previous episode and pave the way for the first cours to build into its ending.

Dr. Stone season 4 is confirmed to air in three separate cours, meaning we still have 3-4 episodes before the first cours ends, and around 25 episodes before the anime officially ends.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy