Doomsday Clock Update Once Again Proves We’d Just Meme Through the Apocalypse

Laughing through the pain.

By Rachel LeishmanJan 20th, 2022, 12:33 pm
 

leslie talking with chris pine's dad about the end of the world on parks and rec

We’re all just hanging around, memeing it up as we dance perilously close to the apocalypse. That’s our reality but also what the Doomsday Clock says. While I barely understand what it means, the gist is just that the Doomsday Clock tells us how close we are to an apocalypse of our own making. And … yeah, we can gather that we’re pretty close. Just look around. It’s obvious.

But the new update to the status of the Doomsday Clock came with an explanation from author Hank Green, as well as Dr. Rachel Bronson, the president and chief executive for the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists. The Independent reported on the Zoom conference that revealed where we are on the Doomsday Clock and explained why we are so close to midnight—hanging at 100 seconds away for the third year in a row.

“Steady is not good news,” professor Sharon Squassoni, of the Institute for International Science and Technology Policy, said. “We are stuck in a perilous moment, one that brings neither stability nor security.”

Luckily, we have people like Hank Green who can break down everything that is happening for us before the panic sets in.

“When the Clock stands at 100 seconds to midnight, we are all threatened. The moment is both perilous and unsustainable, and the time to act is now,” was said, and look … I don’t need to be reminded how close we are to all perishing as if my little self can do anything more about it.

Laughing through the pain

So what do we all do to keep ourselves somewhat level-headed? We joke about it. Twitter was a sea of jokes about how close we are to midnight because what else are we supposed to do?!

Well, at least we’re all on the same level as the Doomsday Clock, right? We’re all 100 seconds to an apocalyptic catastrophe.

(image: NBC)

