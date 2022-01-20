Doomsday Clock Update Once Again Proves We’d Just Meme Through the Apocalypse

We’re all just hanging around, memeing it up as we dance perilously close to the apocalypse. That’s our reality but also what the Doomsday Clock says. While I barely understand what it means, the gist is just that the Doomsday Clock tells us how close we are to an apocalypse of our own making. And … yeah, we can gather that we’re pretty close. Just look around. It’s obvious.

But the new update to the status of the Doomsday Clock came with an explanation from author Hank Green, as well as Dr. Rachel Bronson, the president and chief executive for the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists. The Independent reported on the Zoom conference that revealed where we are on the Doomsday Clock and explained why we are so close to midnight—hanging at 100 seconds away for the third year in a row.

“Steady is not good news,” professor Sharon Squassoni, of the Institute for International Science and Technology Policy, said. “We are stuck in a perilous moment, one that brings neither stability nor security.”

Luckily, we have people like Hank Green who can break down everything that is happening for us before the panic sets in.

In 1947, humanity was first coming to terms with the reality that we had absolutely, without a doubt, harnessed enough power to end our time on the planet. And so, coming to terms with their creation, the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists created The Doomsday Clock. pic.twitter.com/jkzfoUd8CH — Hank Green (@hankgreen) January 14, 2022

The time has changed a lot since it was launched, with our distance from midnight peaking in 1991 when governments were working hard to disarm their nuclear arsenals. Since then, largely due to increasing concern about climate change, we have been creeping closer to midnight. pic.twitter.com/KCrRVbjTF3 — Hank Green (@hankgreen) January 14, 2022

Next week, I am going to be presenting some remarks at this year’s announcement. An especially large honor considering that this is the 75th anniversary of the release of the clock. https://t.co/bWucUdNr9o — Hank Green (@hankgreen) January 14, 2022

“When the Clock stands at 100 seconds to midnight, we are all threatened. The moment is both perilous and unsustainable, and the time to act is now,” was said, and look … I don’t need to be reminded how close we are to all perishing as if my little self can do anything more about it.

Laughing through the pain

So what do we all do to keep ourselves somewhat level-headed? We joke about it. Twitter was a sea of jokes about how close we are to midnight because what else are we supposed to do?!

[seems “Doomsday Clock” trending] “Hmm. I bet that’s bad, and that clicking on it will make me feel bad.” [clicks on it] — Dan Devine (@YourManDevine) January 20, 2022

if we actually reach midnight on the doomsday clock & the apocalypse is happening… will the clock people still announce it or will they assume we figured that out? https://t.co/dj1SR7GCmh — Clarisse Loughrey (@clarisselou) January 20, 2022

I regret to inform you that the second hand on the doomsday clock has been replaced with the word “fuck” — James Felton (@JimMFelton) January 20, 2022

wjen people say “doomsday clock” always temember that it means “a picture of a clock some guys drew” https://t.co/9HIk8Y9GKK — Neolithic Rock Garden (@NLRG_) January 20, 2022

The Doomsday Clock is set to 100 seconds until midnight? Good thing I’m usually asleep by then. — Jesse (@JesseDoctor) January 20, 2022

It’s so obvious, I would just unplug the Doomsday Clock — jerrell jackson (@datbassjawn) January 20, 2022

Well, at least we’re all on the same level as the Doomsday Clock, right? We’re all 100 seconds to an apocalyptic catastrophe.

