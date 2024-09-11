Don’t worry, your Multiverse Saga woes won’t last forever

We’ve been in the multiverse for a hot minute now. The Marvel Cinematic Universe loves to throw a different parallel existence at us, and while this era technically kicked off with WandaVision, we have seen other universes pop up in multiple movies and Disney+ projects since.

Though it’s only been three years since the Multiverse Saga officially began, some fans are already wondering when the multiversal stories are going to come to an end (personally, though, I like them and think it is interesting to see how characters we know and love exist in other worlds). Now that Robert Downey Jr. is officially coming back to the MCU as Victor von Doom, we finally have our big bad of the Multiverse Saga. Does that mean the end is in sight?

According to Brad Winderbaum, yes. The executive producer spoke to Screen Rant about the upcoming Disney+ series Agatha All Along and hinted that the end of this Marvel saga will be coming sooner than we thought.

“I think that’s [what] Secret Wars is going to be an amazing culmination to the saga. I think it’s going to make the journey feel like it was worthwhile,” Winderbaum said. So there you have it! If you’re mad about the multiverse, you won’t have to tolerate it for much longer.

I hope they will still tell stories in different worlds

Part of the joy of comics is that you can go to different worlds and see what your favorite characters are up to there. It’s why we have so many members of the Spider family. These alternate universes allow other heroes to step up, and it’s what made me so excited about the prospect of the multiverse in the first place. I want them to introduce a different Tony Stark from some other universe. I want to go back to Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man and finally get our time with Miles Morales.

We haven’t even begun to tell stories that are not solely focused on the MCU’s Earth-616. The first time they truly branched out to another world long-term was in Deadpool & Wolverine, and even then they still went back to 616 because Wade wanted to be an Avenger. That movie was, rightfully, very multiverse-heavy, and I think it proved there are opportunities to tell stories in the Marvel world that don’t connect back to the sacred timeline. We do it with comics all the time—audiences are smart enough to recognize a different universe when they need to.

Other people may be over the Multiverse Saga, but I hope we aren’t done with stories set outside of Earth-616 yet.

