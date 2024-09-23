Does Marvel’s ‘Thunderbolts*’ poster inexplicably give Sentry six fingers?

Marvel’s Thunderbolts* (nope, we still don’t know the reason for the *, stay tuned) is out soon! A teaser trailer and poster dropped today. And what a character line-up!

We’ve got one-time Tumblr boyfriend Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) and current Tumblr girlfriend Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) front and center, plus Red Guardian (David Harbor), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), John Walker/U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko) and Bob/Sentry (Lewis Pullman). Are these the Avengers for a new generation? Suddenly, everyone’s talking about them.

But they’re also talking about a mysterious detail on the poster that dropped today. It shows all the characters squashed together and fighting each other, with hands up and weapons drawn. But some people have been focusing on one thing in particular … the fingers on the hand of Lewis Pullman. They look a little off. Wait, does he actually have six fingers?!



Six-fingered hands are the telltale sign of AI art, and everyone has had more than enough of AI recently. But are people maybe jumping the gun a little by claiming AI? Look a little closely and you’ll see, actually, Sentry doesn’t have six fingers. His pinky is just curved in a funny way. Count the fingernails and everything adds up.

But the reason people jumped to “is this AI?” so quickly is because Marvel pushed it so hard for their ill-fated mini-series Secret Invasion. They used AI for the opening credits, and it was a terrible decision. In fact, the whole show was full of terrible decisions, but this was arguably the worst, seeing as it took jobs away from graphic artists. People slammed Marvel for the AI and they were perfectly right to do so, so you can’t blame everyone for being on their guard in case the same thing happens again.

