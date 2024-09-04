‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ ignores a tiresome Hollywood trend

Post-credits scenes aren’t anything new. The first one appeared in the 1966 comedy The Silencers. However, their rise in popularity, thanks in large part to the MCU, has left audiences hesitant to leave theaters when the credits roll. So, should Beetlejuice Beetlejuice audiences remain in their seats?

The short answer is no. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice does not have a post-credits scene. The story wraps without any additional gags or scenes teasing a possible Beetlejuice 3. It’s not entirely surprising. Director Tim Burton has always beat to his own drum, which means ignoring the post-credits scene trend in favor of a classic film wrap-up. And 1988’s Beetlejuice didn’t continue after the credits, so why make a change now? As Burton told Variety, “I wasn’t out to do a big sequel for money or anything like that. I wanted to make this for very personal reasons.”

Check out the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice trailer here

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice sees Michael Keaton, Catherine O’Hara, and Winona Ryder reprise their roles as Beetlejuice, Delia Deetz, and Lydia Deetz, respectively. They’re joined by a host of new characters, including Jenna Ortega, who plays Astrid, Lydia’s teenage daughter. When Astrid gets sucked into Neitherworld hijinks, Lydia summons Beetlejuice, who is still just as raunchy and devious as ever.

Early reviews for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice are promising, with the film holding a 79% and Certified Fresh label on Rotten Tomatoes pre-release. While the majority of critics praise Burton’s worldbuilding and the actors’ performance, most seem to agree the sequel was unneeded from a narrative perspective. Burton typically isn’t one for sequels. The vast majority of his movies stand on their own, including 1988’s Beetlejuice.

The criticism is fair, but it’s worth remembering that sequels are always under special scrutiny. Balancing nostalgia with uniqueness is tricky. What works for some might not work for the many. So, when it comes to Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the best bet is to experience the movie for yourself.

