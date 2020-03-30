Things We Saw Today: DC Comics Will Release Comics Digitally Despite Print Hiatus

It has been a hard time for a lot of comic book stores, with Diamond Comic Distributors halting all shipping of new orders from its warehouse beginning on April 1st, for the foreseeable future, dude to COVID-19. As Nerdist explained, “Diamond Comics is the exclusive comic books shipper, it’s a huge blow to the industry as a whole. It’s particularly hard for all the small local comic shops. They depend on Diamond for their big Marvel, DC, and Image books each week.”

In response to that, DC put out a statement saying that they would make everything stores ordered “fully returnable” and would “even provide credit for your separate return shipping of these items only” in an attempt to help stores.

Now the company is saying that they will continue to release products digitally, via ComiXology, in the meantime. This is odd because publishers like Image Comics, Dark Horse Comics, and Oni Press have paused digital publication while print releases are on hiatus.

DC director of marketing services Adam Phillips said, “All our data shows the digital consumer and the physical consumer are two different audiences. For now, we’re going to continue to release digital comics, but will revisit this if the pipeline for physical distribution continues to be challenged and disrupted.”

… We shall see.

(via The Hollywood Reporter, image: DC Comics)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com