Some cults are scary, and want to control your life. Some cults are fun! Promising high seas adventure! Some cults trick people into thinking that they aren’t cults at all! Like pickleball and Peloton! But in the cult-themed cozy game Cult of the Lamb, YOU get to decide what your cult is all about.

And now, you can make your cult all about banging each other.

If there’s anything I’ve learned from playing Cult of the Lamb is that there’s no shame in being in a cult! The entire point of the game is to lead and grow your cult in whatever ways you see fit, letting the cute animation style smooth over the darker elements of cult life, allowing your conscience to squeaky clean while you lead.

Speaking of “darker elements” in an arena where sexual abuse runs rampant, Cult of the Lamb has now introduced a new game mechanic, called the Mating Tent—which really couldn’t sound grosser unless it was called the “Boom Boom Room.”

How do you get the Mating Tent? Simple! All you need to do is hold a Sermon and be introduced to the Sin mechanic. Once the idea of Sin is introduced to your cult, the Mating Tent will become available for you to craft in the Shrine’s Divine Inspiration tree.

In order to craft the Mating Tent you will need 16 gold bars and 4 silk thread. Why so expensive? Because no one wants to do the nasty under a plastic tarp. If they’re gonna bone in a good and godly way, they’re gonna wanna do it in a good and godly space. Cleanliness is next to godliness after all.

What’s the point of the Mating Tent, you ask? Why, to breed more Followers! You can invite Followers into the mating tent together in order for them to make an egg. That egg will hatch into a new Follower who will have Traits from both parents. If you want to improve the Traits of your followers, it’s way easier to mold the brain of a helpless child rather than attempt to change your followers as adults.

But who can you get to bump uglies in the Mating Tent? While any cult member will do it (unless you ask them to bone a relative) cult members with the Lustful trait will jump in there real easy. Members with the Celibate trait will require a little bit more coaxing. But you’re a cult leader! Playing the long game is your specialty!

