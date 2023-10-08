Skip to main content

Comedy Duo Deliver an Apolitical Parody of Rage Against The Machine

By Oct 8th, 2023, 7:59 pm
Screenshots from TikTok of musical performers Two Tree Hill performing a parody song.

Two Tree Hill, a self-proclaimed “first musical comedy duo”, performed the funniest version of Rage Against the Machine’s “Killing In The Name” in recent history. It’s “no politics here, just ROCK,” which sounds absurd when talking about the notoriously activist band. But it’s not as apolitical as it seems, and the musical duo made a diss track for fence-sitters. The duo describes centrists as people with “conflicting thoughts on a lot of things,” from trivial matters such as choosing between Shake Shack or In-And-Out, to heavier matters that demand firm stances.

@twotreehill

finally a protest song without the politics #comedy #standup

♬ original sound – Two Tree Hill

Two Tree Hill namechecks issues such as climate change and gender identity, which are topics that require people to choose sides. To believe in climate change and defend LGBTQ+ rights are both issues that demand definitive statements. Choosing to stand in the middle of these issues, despite claiming to understand both sides, is an irony that the duo revels in. They also poked fun at centrists’ ability to provoke questions sans hardline opinions on ethical and moral issues. Conservatives like centrists because they’re agreeable to the point of compromise. These centrists will never stand in the way of the conservative agenda, thanks to their indecision and inaction.

@twotreehill

sorry no politics here just ROCK #comedy #standup

♬ original sound – Two Tree Hill

The second half of the performance is even funnier as it highlights the apathy among centrists. Being able to stand in the middle and constantly weigh beliefs isn’t necessarily bad. But Two Tree Hill take centrists’ inability to choose sides as a major point of criticism. Their version of Rage Against the Machine might have a “no politics” disclaimer, but apathy is also a political statement, albeit one that won’t win favors from either side.

(featured image: screenshots/TikTok)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow The Mary Sue:

Vanessa Esguerra

Vanessa Esguerra (She/They) is a Contributing Writer for The Mary Sue. She graduated with a degree in Bachelor of Arts in Political Economy and is currently pursuing her Master's Degree in Japanese Studies. She speaks three languages, but still manages to get lost in the subways of Tokyo with her clunky Japanese. As a mixed race bisexual woman, she frequently writes about race, gender and sexuality both academically and professionally. Fueled by iced coffee brewed from local cafés in Metro Manila, she also regularly covers anime and video games (The Gamer) while queuing for her next match in League of Legends.