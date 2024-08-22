Chick-fil-A is starting a streaming platform even though no one asked for it

For some reason, the controversial fast-food chain Chick-fil-A has decided to launch a streaming platform despite literally no one asking for such a thing.

Recommended Videos

Chick-fil-A isn’t the first franchise to take a foray into the entertainment world, as companies like Lyft and Airbnb have also commissioned their own TV shows and movies. However, it’s quite ambitious for a non-entertainment company to commit to debuting an entire streaming platform, especially considering Chick-fil-A isn’t the most popular fast-food chain. The franchise has stirred controversy due to its support of hateful organizations. Truett Cathy, Chick-fil-A’s founder, also founded the charity WinShape Foundation, which has received hefty donations from his fast-food chain. Backlash arose when consumers realized the WinShape Foundation’s donations were helping to fund anti-LGBTQ+ hate groups.

While the company’s donations to hate groups have reportedly stopped, its CEO, Dan Cathy, has publicly expressed his anti-LGBTQ+ views and continues to fund controversial organizations with the wealth he accrued from the restaurant. Since the controversy resulted in hateful conservatives arriving in droves to eat at Chick-fil-A, many consumers still try to steer clear of the chain, making it all the more perplexing why the unpopular company is trying its hand at streaming.

Chick-fil-A streaming is happening

According to Variety, Chick-fil-A has some fairly large streaming aspirations. The company has already been working alongside production companies to create several series for its future streaming platform. It is looking to specialize in reality TV, with a number of family-friendly, unscripted series. However, the streamer is also open to acquired content, such as a game show from Glassman Media, which already received a 10-episode order. The company is investing a lot of money into its platform, setting a budget of $40,000 per half-hour for unscripted series.

The Morning Brew reports that Chick-fil-A is looking to launch the platform later this year, although it doesn’t appear that any consumers are highly anticipating the launch. Chick-fil-A’s streaming foray has been met with amusement and skepticism as many ponder what exactly its TV shows will look like. The franchise has experimented with entertainment before, as it released the animated Holiday film series The Stories of Evergreen Hills. To be fair, it was a rather cute and lighthearted series, although it did contain some advertising by sharing Chick-fil-A’s history. Still, what will the programming look like when it’s not a one-time holiday endeavor and must sustain an audience and profit?

On the one hand, many X users have imagined watching Crispy Chicken: The Movie and The Waffle Fries Show. While these are exaggerations, it wouldn’t be surprising if programs from the streamer contain overt product placement and advertising. On the other hand, given its conservative background, there’s the chance that the streamer will be similar to DailyWire+ or PureFlix and serve the purpose of proselytism and spreading conservative propaganda.

"We're competing with restaurants now, Lemon. Chick-fil-A won't be the last. Sebastian Maniscalco is hosting a variety show for Arby's. It streams only at participating drive-thru windows. They're paying him in Beef 'N Cheddars and launching a Horsey Sauce-scented cologne." https://t.co/R4CAYCsRtl pic.twitter.com/r39asv7wI8 — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) August 21, 2024

when you forgot to sign up for the ad-free Chick-Fil-A+ plan pic.twitter.com/LCi2im1IFn https://t.co/N7868sv5u1 — Liam Fennessy (@LiamFennessy_) August 21, 2024

me watching the spicy chicken sandwich movie on chick-fil-a+ https://t.co/6WOd6gmEun pic.twitter.com/MPg9V7HWvf — the weedmin (@OceanManEX) August 21, 2024

Chick-Fil-A in 15 years when the streaming service blows up, fast food is still on on top, and they finally get their own church to control Sundays pic.twitter.com/oqWKnsHSfN — White Boy Saddam (@WhiteBoySaddam) August 21, 2024

Chick fil a be like “come for the homophobic chicken, stay for the streaming service steeped in bigotry and Christian nationalism” https://t.co/TxdK4pt18m — Brandon Mizroch (@Branmiz25) August 21, 2024

Ultimately, no one seems too impressed or enthusiastic about a cash-grabbing streaming platform from a fast-food chicken joint with a history of bigotry and homophobia.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy