Brits are crying over an American potentially taking on Dumbledore

Now we don’t support the Harry Potter series here at the Mary Sue but the reaction to this potential casting is hilarious. Sorry but an American taking on Dumbledore isn’t going to bring down the monarchy.

An exclusive from Deadline stated that John Lithgow is in talks to become Albus Dumbledore for the series. The show still has ties to J.K. Rowling, who has used her platform on social media to promote transphobic views, and many are not giving it the attention they would have in the past. Rightfully so. This potential casting is no different. What I do think is funny is how British fans are responding.

HBO declined to comment on the casting and gave the following statement to Deadline, who reported the potential casting: “We appreciate that such a high-profile series will draw a lot of rumor and speculation. As we make our way through pre-production, we will only confirm details as we finalize deals.”

In the replies to DiscussingFilm‘s post about it, so many replies are all about how it should be a British actor. “Nope. English actors only, please,” one fan wrote. Another simply replied “Maybe hire someone British?”

Others referenced Lithgow’s past work when making jokes about it. They brought up the Trinity Killer from Dexter and many said that casting Lord Farquaad as Dumbledore was a wild choice.

Trying to picture Lord Farquaad with a white beard and a wizards hat… pic.twitter.com/A8BTzojRu9 — Matt Williams (@MattWi77iams) February 12, 2025

But it was the anger from British fans over an American potentially playing the role that was just so funny to me. Mainly because British actors are constantly taking on iconic American roles and we don’t really say anything about it. If anything, we praise them.

So why is an American taking on a British role so upsetting to them? There used to be a “British only” rule but still.

It isn’t a big deal, relax

As someone who loves superheroes very much, I am well aware of how many American heroes are played by British actors. Which is why I think it is funny that the response to an American maybe being in Harry Potter has this many people angry about it.

There is literally no world where I understand their anger because British actors have no problem playing Spider-Man, a character from Queens, or Bruce Wayne. I love all the actors who have played these characters. But maybe that’s just because I am supportive of the actors who were great for the role and I am not worried about where they are from.

Lithgow is an iconic actor and has consistently done great work. There is no reason to think he couldn’t play Dumbledore and do it well. I just don’t want to even think about this series given Rowling’s involvement in the show still. But if anyone was going to play Dumbledore, at least Lithgow would do a great job.

So while I do not think that any actor should WANT to be part of the new Harry Potter series, I do think it is hilarious that British fans are this man about a brilliant actor maybe playing Dumbledore.

