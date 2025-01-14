Bride goes viral on TikTok for washing her make-up off but the response was not what she was expecting

A bride filmed herself washing her bridal makeup off just 20 minutes before her first look on her wedding day, and it didn’t take long for people to slam her for her choices.

I am a firm believer that you deserve to feel beautiful on your wedding day. If you don’t like how your makeup was done, feel free to wash it off and redo your look. That’s not the part of the video that is earning the bride, who goes by the name Laur, backlash. Instead it was her attitude during the video, her lack of communication, and timing that garnered some heat from viewers.

Bride slammed for posting video of her washing off her bridal makeup to TikTok

Earlier this month, a TikTok user who goes by the name Laur shared a video of her washing her bridal makeup, which was done by a professional makeup artist (MUA), 20 minutes before her first look. During the video, she was heard criticizing the artist, saying she did not blend down her neck at all and questioning her skills. Her friends are also heard criticizing the makeup artist.

As she applies her own makeup, Laur brings the camera closer to her and states, “Oh, I can’t wait to post a TikTok about this.” And that’s exactly what she did. Except the responses are likely not what she was expecting at ALL.

Many believed that if she had actively communicated with the makeup artist during the process, the MUA would have likely fixed up whatever problems she had. People criticized Laur for not being honest with her MUA, especially after hearing in the video that she tried her best to like it but ultimately didn’t.

lmao “cant wait to make a tiktok bout this”



Now ppl know that you are the one who failed to communicate and weren’t being all honest. — V ⁷ ? (@adobubble) January 11, 2025

Rumors started circulating that she did not book a session prior to her wedding day, which ultimately led to the MUA doing what she thought was best because she had never seen the bride before. Viewers stated that if she booked a session before, it would allow the bride and MUA to discuss what she did and didn’t want on her actual wedding day.

So if she had a session prior to her wedding day and told the artist what she wanted and what she didn’t want and was pleased with the results, why tf is she complaining about it on her wedding day?? — Reginald (@_ayebatari) January 10, 2025

Others were confused as to why she was unhappy with her makeup, with some claiming both looks were the same. The MUA opted for a clean, natural makeup look, which is ultimately what the bride did to herself. Some even claimed that it looked worse the second time she redid her makeup, pointing out her skin condition did not look as good. Additionally, many believe that if she liked how she did her own makeup and liked a simple look, she should not have hired a makeup artist.

Laur has since set her TikTok account on private.

Makeup artist responds to bride who washed off her makeup

Soon, the MUA (who goes by the name TwirlyShears), released a video to address the situation.

She revealed she was shocked, as there were no indicators that made it apparent the bride was unhappy with her makeup. The MUA also revealed that, contrary to the rumors, the bride did have a preview with TwirlyShears, and they discussed what she wanted to change. The MUA claims she did apply these changes during the actual wedding day.

The MUA recalls how the bride gave her the biggest smile after she finished her makeup, emphasizing that she did not communicate that she was unhappy with the look. She revealed she was hurt, not because Laur washed off her makeup, but because of who the bride was. She claimed that during her interactions with Laur, she was kind and sweet. TwirlyShears also thought they had a connection as two religious women. She stated it hurt because the character she had of the bride in her head did not match what actually happened.

Many were shocked to discover that the bride’s wedding was actually in August, meaning she waited 5-6 months to post her TikTok. This caused many to theorize that the bride waited to slander the artist, harboring a grudge instead of letting the incident go.

The bride looked v pretty and I don’t see much difference afterward. Posting this a 1/2 year later to slander the makeup artist is nasty. The MUA is quite gracious in her response; especially noting she’s happy it was her and not someone on her team. Gross on the bride — Notalie Portman (@NotaliePortman) January 10, 2025

TwirlyShears tells to-be brides that if they love how they do their makeup, it is not necessary to hire an MUA. She adds that if future brides do choose to hire MUAs, they should communicate what they do and don’t like. She says, “You are not going to offend us. You are paying for our service; it’s our job to make sure you are comfortable.”

She also expressed how challenging the current situation is to navigate but stated she was glad it happened to her and not her junior makeup artists. TwirlyShears also thanked the makeup community for their love and support.

Laur has not responded to TwirlyShears video, and honestly, I don’t think she ever will.

