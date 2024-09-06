It’s been a long wait but ‘Blue Lock’ season 2 is finally almost here

Lock on, Blue Lock fans. Season 2 is drawing closer than you think.

In season 1, we watched as Yoichi Isagi joined the Blue Lock Project, aiming to be the world’s best egoist striker. Since then, he has beaten several talented players to take one step closer to achieving his goal. In the last episode of the season, it was revealed that the current top players would be going against Japan’s U20 team.

Now, season 2 is drawing nearer. Will they be able to do it?

When is Blue Lock season 2 airing?

Blue Lock season 2 will officially air on Saturday, October 5, 2024. For fans outside of Japan, the show will stream on Crunchyroll.

Season 1 aired from October 2022 to March of 2023 and spanned 24 episodes. The anime covered 11 volumes of the manga, and with 19 volumes yet to be animated, there is a lot left for this creative team to draw from the source material.

What is Blue Lock season 2 about?

Blue Lock season 2 will cover the “U-20” arc. The season will feature the current top players in the Blue Lock project: Yoichi Isagi, Meguru Bachira, Jyubei Aryu, Aoshi Tokimitu, and Rensuke Kunigami. These players will fight against Japan’s Under-20 team, but it’s not that simple.

Jinpachi Ego has organized a televised tournament. What does the winner get? Well, the winner gets to control the future of the Japanese national team!

Are you watching Blue Lock this October?

