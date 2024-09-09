‘Y‘all are just too damn scared of her’: Beyoncé snubbed by the CMAs after releasing one of the top country albums of the year

Beyoncé released one of the best country albums of the year with Cowboy Carter, making it shocking, if not entirely surprising, that the 2024 Country Music Association Awards failed to give her a single nomination.

Beyoncé penned Cowboy Carter to inspire Black artists to reclaim the country genre, which they have long been shut out of. In 2016, the artist released “Daddy Lessons” as part of her studio album Lemonade. The song marked her first foray into the country music genre. Unfortunately, it was largely met with backlash and controversy. She faced racist backlash from country fans after performing the song at the CMAs, and the Grammys refused to recognize it for the country category. Following this experience, she embarked on a years-long journey to Cowboy Carter. She was inspired by her experience to reclaim the genre and overcome the numerous obstacles she faced upon her first entry into country music.

The result was a masterpiece. Cowboy Carter was met with critical acclaim for its ambitious and experimental tone and ode to Black influence on the country music genre. It quickly became the number-one album on Billboard 200, making Beyoncé the first Black female artist to debut a number-one country album. Despite being met with universal acclaim and making history, the CMAs have refused to acknowledge Cowboy Carter.

Cowboy Carter gets zero nominations from the CMAs

The 2024 CMA Award nominations were recently announced, and fans were shocked to realize Cowboy Carter didn’t receive a single nod. There’s no explanation for the snubs, as Beyoncé qualified for consideration in multiple categories, such as single of the year, song of the year, album of the year, and female vocalist of the year. The members of the Country Music Association seemingly simply didn’t vote for her despite her eligibility.

Naturally, the snub was met with swift backlash from Beyoncé fans, who pointed out that the lack of acknowledgment doesn’t make sense. How does the artist behind one of the biggest and most significant country albums of the year not receive a single CMA Award nomination? It just doesn’t add up, in the same way that Beyoncé never winning Album of the Year at the Grammys despite having the most Grammy wins of all time doesn’t add up. Some social media users have even questioned whether Beyoncé submitted her album for consideration at the CMAs, given her poor experience with the “Daddy Lessons” performance.

Beyoncé said this and y’all seriously thought she’ll submit to the CMAS and give back power to them? Then the purpose of the album would’ve been lost!! Please let’s be fr pic.twitter.com/v50WKiIkOH — Cowboy Picture Story Teller (@JohnArthur482) September 9, 2024

The only valid explanation for the snubs would be if she did not submit the album for consideration. However, if she did submit the album, the CMA Award’s decision to exclude her entirely is egregious. It demonstrates that despite the strides her album made in elevating Black country artists, the genre still refuses to give them the respect and recognition they deserve. Although the potential snub is terrible, some fans have found comfort in the fact that the CMAs, with its long history of excluding Black artists, won’t be able to use Beyoncé for views.

there’s just no fucking way that bey and cowboy carter got completely ignored at the cmas but fuckass post malone got 4 nominations… this is just racism and there’s no other word for it bc cowboy carter is one of the biggest albums of the year and it literally put country on the… pic.twitter.com/sN477VQDgX — TAYONCÉ NATION (@getawayonce) September 9, 2024

No one in the history of having a #1 album AND song has been completely snubbed at an award show.



IN ANY CATEGORY.



The CMAs can kiss the blackest part of my ass.



Beyonce deserved better. pic.twitter.com/XDWtnDGUzw — raveen marie ?? (@xoraveen) September 9, 2024

Beyoncé still dominating the conversation around the CMAs despite them trying to exclude her pic.twitter.com/xGhvN5hTRG — COWBOY CARTER Updates ? ⭑ (@B7Album) September 9, 2024

Both Beyoncé & Post Malone ventured into country music this year, and both earned #1 Country Songs (Beyoncé didn’t need a Morgan Wallen feature)



Somehow Post Malones song received 4 nominations at the CMAs while Beyoncé’s received 0. pic.twitter.com/QKMng9MJwX — COWBOY CARTER Updates ? ⭑ (@B7Album) September 9, 2024

Well done CMAs, keep continue proofing that y‘all are just a bunch of racists



Beyoncé made history with Cowboy Carter and achieved more than any other country album or artist the past few years



Y‘all are just too damn scared of her https://t.co/fcvhKsS2Cs — Anastacia ? (@04Taddle03) September 9, 2024

i’m glad she made it clear that she didn’t make cowboy carter for the likes of them and doesn’t need the accolade at all. cowboy carter exists in spite of the cmas https://t.co/R0fhGMwgsX — ??????? ?.?.?.??✨ (@ForeverSymone) September 9, 2024

Whether Beyoncé was snubbed or chose not to submit her album to the CMAs, the conclusion is still the same: The awards show doesn’t deserve her.

