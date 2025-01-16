‘Better lineup than Coachella’: Music Fans Have Rave Reviews Over Bonnaroo 2025

On January 9, Bonnaroo announced their lineup for 2025, and fans are raving over the artists performing at the Manchester, Tennessee music festival this year. The Bonnaroo Instagram posted a photo of the lineup with the caption, “ROO 2025 ⛺? tickets on sale now!”
“ABSOLUTELY INSANE LINEUP,” one fan wrote in the comments. “in desperate need of hearing natasha bedingfield sing unwritten on the farm,” another fan gushed.
“so i’m gonna cry????? this is literally the best lineup i’ve ever seen,” another user shared while one fan stated that the Bonnaroo lineup was better than Coachella, writing, “better lineup than coachella could ever muster.”
Some artists even took to the comments to show their appreciation to the festival for letting them play, including Tate Warner who wrote, “WHAT AN ABSOLUTE HONOR THIS IS… my first roo I never thought I’d make it here…?❤️ SEE U GUYS SOON!!!❤️”
John Summit also chimed in, writing, “can’t wait to be back on the farm.” Along with Remi Wolf who stated, “Get your bathing suits on,” in regards to her pool party happening on Saturday. Continue reading to find out more about ticket prices, VIP passes, and the Bonnaroo 2025 schedule.
Bonnaroo 2025 Tickets
- Tickets: StubHub
Fans can purchase tickets to Bonnaroo 2025 now on StubHub. There are four tiers of passes, including General Admission, GA+, VIP, and Platinum. Fans can also purchase single-day tickets if they wish only to attend the music festival on one day.
General Admission –
- Basic entrance to festival grounds.
- Access to campground.
- Food from 150+ vendors.
- Bars, craft vendors, band merchandise, free water stations, and more throughout centeroo and outeroo.
- Children 8 and under get in free with an adult.
GA+ –
- Access to all GA amenities.
- Access to the Centeroo GA+ Lounge with shade, relaxed seating, and lawn games.
- Upgraded, air-conditioned restrooms.
- Private bar with drinks for purchase. Plus, complimentary sodas and water refill station.
- Dedicated food vendors for purchase.
- A dedicated team to assist with your needs and answer questions at the festival.
- Access to a dedicated entry lane at both entrances into Centeroo.
VIP –
- Access to on-field viewing area.
- Access to The Mound at WHAT Stage.
- Access to air-conditioned Centeroo VIP Lounge with relaxed seating and live streaming of stages.
- Upgraded, air-conditioned restrooms.
- Private bar with drinks for purchase.
- Dedicated food for purchase.
- Lockers and mobile charging units for rent and a dedicated check-out lane at the main festival merch store.
- A dedicated team to assist with your needs and answer questions at the festival.
- Access to dedicated entry lane at both entrances into Centeroo.
- Access to the Thursday Night Welcome Party and Sunday Brunch!
- Exclusive VIP Festival gift – you can redeem at the VIP concierge.
- Access to all GA amenities.
Platinum –
- Access to close-in viewing areas on all stages with complimentary beer, seltzer, and water service.
- Access to air-conditioned Centeroo Platinum Lounge.
- Upgraded, air-conditioned restrooms.
- Complimentary full-service bar and coffee service.
- Complimentary dining in Centeroo Platinum Lounge.
- Golf cart transportation.
- On-site Platinum hospitality staff.
- Complimentary lockers and mobile charging units.
- Access to a dedicated entry lane at both entrances into Centeroo.
- Dedicated checkout lane at festival store.
- Complimentary massage, hairstyling, and glitter services.
- Exclusive festival gift – You can redeem at the Platinum Concierge.
- Includes access to all VIP, GA+ and GA amenities.
Buy Now: Cheapest tickets, VIP passes, and more for Bonnaroo 2025 in Manchester, Tennessee
Bonnaroo 2025 Schedule
Bonnaroo 2025 will take place at The Bonnaroo Farm in Manchester, Tennessee, for four days from June 12 through 15.
Bonnaroo 2025 Lineup
Artists from all genres of music are set to take the Bonnaroo stage this year. From country music with Luke Combs to DJ sets with Dom Dolla and John Summit, Bonnaroo has it all. See below for the full list of artists and what days they will be performing at the music festival.
Thursday, June 12
- Luke Combs
- Dom Dolla
- Sammy Virji
- Marcus King
- Green Velvet
- 2Hollis
- Insane Clown Posse
- Joey Valence & Brae
- Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country
- Wilderado
- Max Styler
- Azzecca
- The Lemon Twigs
- Wisp
- Sofia Isella
- Kitchen Dwellers
- Dogs in a Pile
- Die Spitz
- Hey, Nothing
- The Droptines
Friday, June 13
- Tyler, the Creator
- John Summit
- Glass Animals
- Tipper
- Goose
- The Red Clay Strays
- Rainbow Kitten Surprise
- Megadeth
- Wallows
- Foster the People
- Slightly Stoopid
- Flipturn
- Of the Trees
- JPEGMAFIA
- Marina
- Tape B
- MJ Lenderman
- BossMan Dlow
- INZO
- Levity
- Mannequin Pussy
- Leon Thomas
- Cults
- Aly & Aj
- Matt Champion
- Detox Unit
- Rachel Chinouriri
- Eater
- Ginger Root
- Bebe Stockwell
- Effin
Saturday, June 14
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Avril Lavigne
- Justice
- Nelly
- Glorilla
- Mt. Joy
- RL Grime
- Beabadoobee
- Tyla
- Jessie Murph
- Modest Mouse
- Gorgon City
- Flatland Cavalry
- Hot Mulligan
- Action Bronson
- Grankdat
- Dope Lemon
- Gigi Perez
- Wave to Earth
- Claptone
- Jade Cicada
- What So Not
- Daði Freyr
- Ziggy Alberts
- Rossy
- Destroy Boys
- The Stews
- Thee Sinseers & The Altons
- Ahee
- Remi Wolf’s Insanely Fire 1970’s Pool Party Superjam
Sunday, June 15
- Hozier
- Vampire Weekend
- Queens of the Stone Age
- Lszee
- Remi Wolf
- Raye
- Royel Otis
- Dispatch
- Role Model
- Barry Can’t Swim
- Treaty Oak Revival
- Big Gigantic
- Jack’s Mannequin
- Atliens
- Bilmuri
- Saint Motel
- James Arthur
- Alex Warren
- Zingara
- Natasha Bedingield
- Alezandra Kay
- Goldie Boutilier
- Grace Bowers & the Hodge Podge
- Gorillat
- YDG
Published: Jan 16, 2025 07:53 am