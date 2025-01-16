‘Better lineup than Coachella’: Music Fans Have Rave Reviews Over Bonnaroo 2025

On January 9, Bonnaroo announced their lineup for 2025, and fans are raving over the artists performing at the Manchester, Tennessee music festival this year. The Bonnaroo Instagram posted a photo of the lineup with the caption, “ROO 2025 ⛺? tickets on sale now!”

“ABSOLUTELY INSANE LINEUP,” one fan wrote in the comments. “in desperate need of hearing natasha bedingfield sing unwritten on the farm,” another fan gushed.

“so i’m gonna cry????? this is literally the best lineup i’ve ever seen,” another user shared while one fan stated that the Bonnaroo lineup was better than Coachella, writing, “better lineup than coachella could ever muster.”

Some artists even took to the comments to show their appreciation to the festival for letting them play, including Tate Warner who wrote, “WHAT AN ABSOLUTE HONOR THIS IS… my first roo I never thought I’d make it here…?❤️ SEE U GUYS SOON!!!❤️”

John Summit also chimed in, writing, “can’t wait to be back on the farm.” Along with Remi Wolf who stated, “Get your bathing suits on,” in regards to her pool party happening on Saturday. Continue reading to find out more about ticket prices, VIP passes, and the Bonnaroo 2025 schedule.

Bonnaroo 2025 Tickets

Fans can purchase tickets to Bonnaroo 2025 now on StubHub. There are four tiers of passes, including General Admission, GA+, VIP, and Platinum. Fans can also purchase single-day tickets if they wish only to attend the music festival on one day.

General Admission –

Basic entrance to festival grounds.

Access to campground.

Food from 150+ vendors.

Bars, craft vendors, band merchandise, free water stations, and more throughout centeroo and outeroo.

Children 8 and under get in free with an adult.

GA+ –

Access to all GA amenities.

‍Access to the Centeroo GA+ Lounge with shade, relaxed seating, and lawn games. ‍

Upgraded, air-conditioned restrooms. ‍

Private bar with drinks for purchase. Plus, complimentary sodas and water refill station. ‍

Dedicated food vendors for purchase. ‍

A dedicated team to assist with your needs and answer questions at the festival. ‍

Access to a dedicated entry lane at both entrances into Centeroo. ‍

VIP –

Access to on-field viewing area.

Access to The Mound at WHAT Stage.

Access to air-conditioned Centeroo VIP Lounge with relaxed seating and live streaming of stages.

Upgraded, air-conditioned restrooms.

Private bar with drinks for purchase.

Dedicated food for purchase.

Lockers and mobile charging units for rent and a dedicated check-out lane at the main festival merch store.

A dedicated team to assist with your needs and answer questions at the festival.

Access to dedicated entry lane at both entrances into Centeroo.

Access to the Thursday Night Welcome Party and Sunday Brunch!

Exclusive VIP Festival gift – you can redeem at the VIP concierge.

Access to all GA amenities.

Platinum –

Access to close-in viewing areas on all stages with complimentary beer, seltzer, and water service.

Access to air-conditioned Centeroo Platinum Lounge.

Upgraded, air-conditioned restrooms.

Complimentary full-service bar and coffee service.

Complimentary dining in Centeroo Platinum Lounge.

Golf cart transportation.

On-site Platinum hospitality staff.

Complimentary lockers and mobile charging units.

Access to a dedicated entry lane at both entrances into Centeroo.

Dedicated checkout lane at festival store.

Complimentary massage, hairstyling, and glitter services.

Exclusive festival gift – You can redeem at the Platinum Concierge.

Includes access to all VIP, GA+ and GA amenities.

Bonnaroo 2025 Schedule

Bonnaroo 2025 will take place at The Bonnaroo Farm in Manchester, Tennessee, for four days from June 12 through 15.

Bonnaroo 2025 Lineup

Artists from all genres of music are set to take the Bonnaroo stage this year. From country music with Luke Combs to DJ sets with Dom Dolla and John Summit, Bonnaroo has it all. See below for the full list of artists and what days they will be performing at the music festival.

Thursday, June 12

Luke Combs

Dom Dolla

Sammy Virji

Marcus King

Green Velvet

2Hollis

Insane Clown Posse

Joey Valence & Brae

Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country

Wilderado

Max Styler

Azzecca

The Lemon Twigs

Wisp

Sofia Isella

Kitchen Dwellers

Dogs in a Pile

Die Spitz

Hey, Nothing

The Droptines

Friday, June 13

Tyler, the Creator

John Summit

Glass Animals

Tipper

Goose

The Red Clay Strays

Rainbow Kitten Surprise

Megadeth

Wallows

Foster the People

Slightly Stoopid

Flipturn

Of the Trees

JPEGMAFIA

Marina

Tape B

MJ Lenderman

BossMan Dlow

INZO

Levity

Mannequin Pussy

Leon Thomas

Cults

Aly & Aj

Matt Champion

Detox Unit

Rachel Chinouriri

Eater

Ginger Root

Bebe Stockwell

Effin

Saturday, June 14

Olivia Rodrigo

Avril Lavigne

Justice

Nelly

Glorilla

Mt. Joy

RL Grime

Beabadoobee

Tyla

Jessie Murph

Modest Mouse

Gorgon City

Flatland Cavalry

Hot Mulligan

Action Bronson

Grankdat

Dope Lemon

Gigi Perez

Wave to Earth

Claptone

Jade Cicada

What So Not

Daði Freyr

Ziggy Alberts

Rossy

Destroy Boys

The Stews

Thee Sinseers & The Altons

Ahee

Remi Wolf’s Insanely Fire 1970’s Pool Party Superjam

Sunday, June 15

Hozier

Vampire Weekend

Queens of the Stone Age

Lszee

Remi Wolf

Raye

Royel Otis

Dispatch

Role Model

Barry Can’t Swim

Treaty Oak Revival

Big Gigantic

Jack’s Mannequin

Atliens

Bilmuri

Saint Motel

James Arthur

Alex Warren

Zingara

Natasha Bedingield

Alezandra Kay

Goldie Boutilier

Grace Bowers & the Hodge Podge

Gorillat

YDG

