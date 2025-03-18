There are so many places we could take ‘The White Lotus’ next!

Shows like The White Lotus allow for fans to think about where the show can go next. We’ve gone to Hawaii, Italy, and Thailand. So where could season 4 and beyond take us?

In season one, we were in Maui and saw first hand how the rich interact with the natives of the Hawaiian islands and use their money and power to get everything they want. Then, season 2 put them in Sicily where they refused to learn Italian and were rude about those who didn’t speak English to them. We saw how their over barring nature weighed on the people of Italy and how it ended in tragedy for our favorite rich woman.

Now, we have the guests on the island of Koh Samui in Thailand. While all three of these are warmer locations (and have pools), I do think it would be interesting to look at less pool heavy. So I have some ideas for the future seasons of the show.

Oh to see the 1% in some of these places…

London, England

Take away the pools and force a bunch of rich people to explore history? That is genuinely hilarious to think about. They’re so obsessed with their treatments and tanning, take that away and force them to interact with where they are (and the history there) would be funny to see.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

After watching The Real Housewives of Dubai, I think it’d be an interesting dynamic because you cannot tell me that the guests of the White Lotus wouldn’t venture into some kind of appropriation while there. Dubai is warm so we’d be back in the “resort” aspect of the show but much like London, there is a lot of history to interact with there. Not to mention the culture that I think Mike White could have a lot of fun with.

Santiago, Chile

There are some fancy resorts and hotels in Santiago, Chile but I think it’d be a fun look at the show if they threw one of the White Lotus resorts there. I do also think you could have fun with the cast. Pedro Pascal is from Santiago. You could have him as part of the cast in the same kind of role that Michael Imperioli and his family had in the second season.

The Florida Keys

Often in media, we look at The Florida Keys as this mysterious thing. We literally had an entire series called Bloodline all about the darkness of the Keys. Putting a resort there isn’t unheard of, it is a beautiful part of the United States, but it is one of those places that if someone were to die (as always happens at the White Lotus), it might end up being easy to hide.

Aruba

Known as “one happy island,” Aruba is a beautiful place that is easy to navigate and is mainly resorts at this point. A White Lotus on the island wouldn’t be that out of sorts and you could have a lot of fun with the history of the island, the lack of crime there, and how the guests of a Mike White series interacts with the locals of the Dutch island.

Bali, Indonesia

The province known as Bali is known for its blue waters and its resorts. But it is also a beautiful country that often gets ignored to go and “relax” at the resort. So I think that Mike White could have a lot of fun with that. We’re seeing that with season 3 and how the guests are interacting with the culture of Thailand and I think that it could be a lot of fun (especially if they want to keep the laying by the pool trend).

Havana, Cuba

For years, Americans could not go to Cuba. So what would be hilarious? Throwing a bunch of rich Americans in Havana and watching how they don’t know how to act. It is just part of how the upper class act. At least in a Mike White show. So throwing them in Havana where they can have their pools but also can really be the most obnoxious possible, I think White and company could have a lot of fun with it.

Jamaica

What has made White Lotus work is the balance of a warm location and also a place with a lot of history and culture that the rich white people seemingly ignore and insult. So if you put them in places like Jamaica, which is rich with…rich people going there on vacation, I think that it could be a really interesting season of the show.

Cairo, Egypt

Resorts and hotels in Cairo have pools. It isn’t a place that has a beach area but it is warm and so the White Lotus could have the pool aspect the show has been leaning into while also balancing that more historical and cultural side of things that I think the show could use more of. So why not make these rich people go look at the pyramids? I think it’d be hilarious.

Glasglow, Scotland

Imagine, if you will, a bunch of rich people having to go to the pub or standing on the hills of Scotland, complaining because the dad wanted to go to Scotland and the rest of the family wanted to go somewhere more? I think that would be genuinely hilarious and one of the best things the show could do.

Where do you want to see the White Lotus go next? Let us know in the comments below!

