Solve the Greatest Mystery of All With the 10 Best Mystery Romance Books

Who killed the family butler? Who burned down the manor house? Who stole the Declaration of Independence this time? None of those mysteries matter in the face of the greatest mystery of all: love. But we’ll solve them anyway! Here the 10 best mystery romance books.

Cocoa Beach used to be a nice place you could take your kid, until 12 year old Sophie Willians went missing and her body was found three months later. Don’t Lie To Me by Willow Rose revolves around the disappearance and death of poor Sophie, along with the recently ex-FBI profiler Eva Rae Thomas whose trying to solve the crime. After returning to her Cocoa Beach hometown, Eva discovers that an old flame is leading the investigation with the local police. Answers won’t be the only thing Eva finds.

Kellye Garrett’s Hollywood Homicide is about in LA actress who’s REALLY committed to the part. Dayna Anderson is taking method acting to a whole new level by taking on the persona of a sleuth in order to solve a hit and run murder for a sweet, sweet reward. But is money the only silver lining to closing this tragic case? Oh no. Dayna also discovers that a charming private investigator is also hot on the heels of the culprit, and she just so happens to be hot for him. And he for her. And me for both of them.

What’s the #1 health hazard you can expose yourself too? Is it cigarettes? Alcohol? Close, it’s witnessing a mob hit. Nora Roberts’ The Witness centers around Abigail Lowery, a new in town woman who was unfortunate enough to have a brush with organized crime. Local police chief Brooks Gleason is convinced that Abigail is hiding something. Is it drugs? Guns? Or maybe the most dangerous thing of all: feelings. Feelings for who? He’s about to find out.

Colleen Hoover’s Verity is about a struggling writer named Lowen Ashleigh whose career is saved after she’s hired by the husband of famous writer Verity Crawford to finish the author’s best selling work. Verity’s been injured and is unable to write herself, so Lowen has to dig deep into Verity’s old manuscripts for inspo. What she finds Verity’s unpublished autobiography, she’s horrified by the thing she reads. She’d cut and run if she could … but her growing attraction to Verity’s husband and allure of mystery is making it difficult to say the least.

A Cold Dark Place might not be the kind of place that you’d expect to find warm and gooey love, but Toni Morrison’s novel is the exception to the rule! The book is about FBI Special Agent Mallory Rooney, who joined the organization to solve the abduction of her twin sis 18 years before. Meanwhile ex-CIA assassin Alex Parker has developed a hobby of killing the worst of criminals before they can face justice, and he’s gotten word that the man responsible for Mallory’s sister’s disappearance is now after Mallory herself. Who doesn’t wanna be protected from danger by a hot sociopath? I rest my case.

A Duke, the Lady, and a Baby by Vanessa Riley is the story of Regency-era widow Patience Jordan, who is struggling to work out the finer details of her husband’s mysterious death. Not only that, she’s also trying to reclaim her lost son! Lucky for her, the titular Duke of Repington proves to be both unexpected ally and lover extraordinaire. Can the pair solve the mystery at hand? As long as they can keep their hands off each other, I believe they can.

Karen Rose’s I Can See You is a mystery romance for the Digital Age. After an assault left half her face paralyzed, Evie Wilson turned away from the real world and sought solace in the virtual one. After spending years immersing herself in online communities, she finally returns to the real world as a graduate student researching internet sociology. Seems simple enough, until the suspicious suicide of one of her test subjects turns everything on its ear. Now she and the detective hottie Noah Webster must uncover the truth behind the mysterious death! Oh golly, I wonder if it’s somehow related to Evie’s troubled past? Spoiler: it is.

Beverly Jenkins, you had me from the title. Deadly Sexy is the story of sports agent Jessi Teresa Blake, whose life is turned upside down after receiving a series of mysterious death threats. To make matters work, her car just broke down on the side of the road! To make matters better, she’s offered help by a totally sexy trucker. To make matters best, he’s not JUST a trucker, he’s also a partner in his family’s multi-million-dollar company … and a lawyer … and a former cop. He’s the skills to figure out just who is targeting Jessi, and how to make them pay. Truck stop opera? Sign me up.

Everything was going great for small town couple Holt and Wren. They were young! They were in love! They were gonna spend the rest of their lives together! Then a spoiler alert of a tragedy struck, and Holt run away to wrestle his inner demons. Now Wren’s life is in disarray, reeling from lingering trauma of the event that separated her and first love. But what happens when Holt shows up in town ten years later? Will the pair be able to rekindle their love and tie up the lose ends of the past? In a mystery romance? Probably.

Who is J.D. Robb? The mysterious author of Ceremony In Death? GASP. It’s Nora Roberts! Author of The Witness! Ceremony In Death is one of her In Death series, which is a sci-fi mystery thriller set in the mid 21st century! Lieutenant Eve Dallas of the New York City Police Department is a whip smart detective, solving cases like first grade math equations. But can she solve the mystery of her own shadowy past? And what about the greatest mystery of all? Love. Particularly the love she shares with thief turned entrepreneur Roarke a.k.a. “Dr. Sexpert.” No, I’m not making that epithet up.

