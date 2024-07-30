Bad Day? New Meme Holds the Secret to Feeling Better.

We all have our favorite comfort movie or show that perks up our mood on a bad day. But this new meme on X (Twitter) just puts a whole new spin on comfort watching to make a bad day feel better. And one of its suggestions is The Bear. Go figure!

The person who came up with this probably understands human psychology so well. You know that moment when you’re down in the dumps, everything’s going wrong, and then you see someone who has it worse and it makes you feel much better about your situation? That’s precisely what you need to keep in mind when picking your next comfort watch.

If you’ve had a bad day at work, watching Carmy and Sid have the worst day on The Bear might actually make you grateful you don’t work in a high-stress environment like that, eh?

Love watching The Bear when I'm having a bad day cuz no matter what kind of day I'm having Carmy having a worse one. — B (@Breliloquy) July 24, 2024

If your parents are disappointed in you, don’t you worry. Just watch an episode of Succession to see Kendall Roy being made to feel like the biggest disappointment by his family and all his plans failing in rapid succession.

Love watching Succession when I'm having a bad day cuz no matter what kind of day I'm having Kendall Roy is having a worse one. https://t.co/Awikk0XUai — jay (@kendallhosseini) July 26, 2024

Or if your dating life sucks, you need to look no further than an episode of Sex and the City, because no matter what kind of day you’re having, Carrie Bradshaw is having a much worse day than you are for sure!

Love watching Sex and the City when I'm having a bad day cuz no matter what kind of day I'm having, Carrie Bradshaw is having a worse one. https://t.co/ac0Wa8MnDa pic.twitter.com/cZ01rWitFP — hannah (@dumbandfunn) July 26, 2024

Users on X took to this meme like it was the catharsis they’d been seeking, and some of the suggestions here are not bad at all! From Anakin Skywalker in Star Wars and Peeta Mellark in The Hunger Games, to Stefan Salvatore in The Vampire Diaries and Eustass Kidd in One Piece, these fictional characters’ worst days are just what you need to make your bad days more bearable!

love watching the star wars prequels when i’m sad cause no matter what kind of day i’m having anakin skywalker is having a worse one pic.twitter.com/6ddaaf0XcK — sophia (@deanricksgf) July 29, 2024

Love watching The Vampire Diaries when I'm having a bad day cause no matter what kind of day I'm having, Stefan Salvatore is having a worse one. https://t.co/GI2AlEH8hC pic.twitter.com/A4NaAFcldx — kel ♡ (@elenaslois) July 28, 2024

love watching Barbie (2023) when i’m having a bad day cos no matter what kind of day i’m having . Allan having a worse one https://t.co/DBvkfkR1Ov pic.twitter.com/t4Bz8WSJGJ — lissy (@kenerqy) July 28, 2024

Love watching The Sopranos when I’m feeling anxious or depressed cuz no matter what kind of a day I’m having Tony feels more anxious and depressed https://t.co/NxWDDdToy2 — Sopranos World (@SopranosWorld) July 27, 2024

thats why greys anatomy has built a legacy. no matter what you’re going through meredith grey has been through worse. https://t.co/TCSK15WgoG — luiza (@greyspostit) July 25, 2024

Love watching The Sandman when I'm having a bad day cuz no matter what kind of day I'm having Morpheus having a worse one. pic.twitter.com/MKAhG9Wr96 — puppy of the endless ? (@helpme2dieplz) July 28, 2024

Love watching Peaky Blinders when I'm having a bad day cuz no matter what kind of day I'm having Tommy having a worse one. https://t.co/o9QScjsB63 — tommy shelby apologist (@cilliancore) July 27, 2024

love watching the hunger games movies when i'm having a bad day cuz no matter what kind of day i'm having, peeta mellark is having a worse one. https://t.co/mFMViinsbZ pic.twitter.com/WWXuh4vsaO — laly (@getawayeverlark) July 30, 2024

love watching one piece when i’m having a bad day cuz no matter what kind of day i’m having, eustass kidd is having a worse one — ava ☆ (@NAMIYONCE) July 29, 2024

love watching 911 when I'm having a bad day cuz no matter what kind of day I'm having eddie diaz having a worse one — ely (@DIAZlSM) July 28, 2024

Love watching Derry Girls when I'm having a bad day cuz no matter what kind of day I'm having James having a worse one. https://t.co/2ld7Cz0sqa — trish (@ULTRAGLOSS) July 27, 2024

love playing D&D when i’m having a bad day cuz no matter what kind of day i’m having my Paladin is having a worse one https://t.co/VunyTak6iC — Chy (@chyanne_erin) July 28, 2024

Love watching The Umbrella Academy when I'm having a bad day cuz no matter what kind of day I'm having The Hargreeves having a worse one. https://t.co/u4i4EZ4jCD — abé ☂︎ (@kindestcuts) July 28, 2024

The best solution, IMHO, came from this rather meta tweet which is all about self-reflection and seeing how far you’ve come.

love reading my old tweets when i'm having a bad day cuz no matter what kind of day i'm having ive had a worse one — abrish (@cxrnerrstone) July 30, 2024

Well, now you know this about your bad days. This too shall pass, because we’ve all had it worse at some point!

