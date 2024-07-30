Bad Day? New Meme Holds the Secret to Feeling Better.

We all have our favorite comfort movie or show that perks up our mood on a bad day. But this new meme on X (Twitter) just puts a whole new spin on comfort watching to make a bad day feel better. And one of its suggestions is The Bear. Go figure!
The person who came up with this probably understands human psychology so well. You know that moment when you’re down in the dumps, everything’s going wrong, and then you see someone who has it worse and it makes you feel much better about your situation? That’s precisely what you need to keep in mind when picking your next comfort watch.
If you’ve had a bad day at work, watching Carmy and Sid have the worst day on The Bear might actually make you grateful you don’t work in a high-stress environment like that, eh?
If your parents are disappointed in you, don’t you worry. Just watch an episode of Succession to see Kendall Roy being made to feel like the biggest disappointment by his family and all his plans failing in rapid succession.
Or if your dating life sucks, you need to look no further than an episode of Sex and the City, because no matter what kind of day you’re having, Carrie Bradshaw is having a much worse day than you are for sure!
Users on X took to this meme like it was the catharsis they’d been seeking, and some of the suggestions here are not bad at all! From Anakin Skywalker in Star Wars and Peeta Mellark in The Hunger Games, to Stefan Salvatore in The Vampire Diaries and Eustass Kidd in One Piece, these fictional characters’ worst days are just what you need to make your bad days more bearable!
The best solution, IMHO, came from this rather meta tweet which is all about self-reflection and seeing how far you’ve come.
Well, now you know this about your bad days. This too shall pass, because we’ve all had it worse at some point!
Published: Jul 30, 2024 01:17 pm