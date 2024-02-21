So Many ‘Planet Of The Apes’ Movies, So Few Streaming Options

Do you seek an answer to the Question of the Streaming of the Planet of the Apes? First you must familiarize yourself with the Order of the Movies of the Planet of the Apes. Then you must learn of the Trailer of the Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.

Only then you will be considered worthy of the Answer to the Question of the Streaming of the Planet of the Apes. Which will you allow you to watch the Dawn and the Rise and the Escape and the Conquest and the War of the Planet of the Apes. So many prepositions. So many nouns. So many apes.

What is the Streaming Location of the Planet of the Apes?

Hint: It’s probably time to sign up for a Starz subscription.

One can find the Location of the original Planet of the Apes from 1968 here:

Starz

Indieflix

The Tim Burton remake can be found on:

Hulu

Starz

Direct TV

War for the Planet of the Apes:

DirectTV

Fubo

FX Now

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes:

HBO Max

Beneath the Planet of the Apes:

Starz

Escape from the Planet of the Apes:

Starz

Battle for the Planet of the Apes:

Starz

Conquest of the Planet of the Apes:

Starz

Indieflix

Plex

Rise of the Planet of the Apes is not streaming, but can be rented on Amazon Prime and Google Play. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes isn’t even out yet so that one isn’t anywhere. As for Return to the Planet of the Apes and the 1974 version of Planet of the Apes, those aren’t available anywhere. Neither is Play-Mate of the Apes, which I think is a porn version of the original film. Perhaps that’s for the best.

(Featured Image: 20th Century Fox)

