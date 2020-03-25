Andrew Lloyd Webber (And Lin-Manuel Miranda) Singing for Us on Twitter Brings Me Joy

One silver lining of the global pandemic (if there can be such a thing) is the many and varied ways that people have found to reach out and connect with others through social media. From Instagram livechats and concerts, to virtual tours and lessons, to singalong on Facebook, people across the world have found a way to keep their fellow humans entertained and bring a little joy into their lives.

The crew of entertainers on social media includes among its number a few Tony-winning composers. Andrew Lloyd Webber has started a daily series of concerts from his home at his piano, playing requests from Twitter, and it honestly brings me such joy. Maybe that’s because Lord Andrew started things off with one of my favorite shows, and his most popular by far, Phantom of the Opera.

I didn’t think I’d ever get such a response to this little tryout! Here I am in my own self-isolation. The song that came out on top was ‘All I Ask Of You’ – ALW pic.twitter.com/NCSujNwBPd — Andrew Lloyd Webber (@OfficialALW) March 19, 2020

What an incredible number of responses we have received to All I Ask Of You! As requested by many of you, including @KChenoweth, here’s Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again, as well as a bit of insight into a hidden secret on Phantom – #TeamALW #MusicInIsolation pic.twitter.com/ac7GCwkFpr — Andrew Lloyd Webber (@OfficialALW) March 20, 2020

Of course, when one legendary broadway composer does something, it can start a trend, and in this case, known fan of musicals Lin-Manuel Miranda enjoyed the show and … maybe was up for a challenge?

Thanks mega maestro @Lin_Manuel, now it’s your turn. Let’s have a play off?! – ALW https://t.co/UIGRfJGHUf — Andrew Lloyd Webber (@OfficialALW) March 19, 2020

I don’t think I can fully express the happiness it brings me to see one of my favorite composers singing the work of another, especially with a phantom mask on his piano.

PLAYOFF ACCEPTED!

Here’s “Everything’s Alright” from Jesus Christ Superstar.

Your move, @OfficialALW,

aka A-L Dubs.

(And of course, imagine a red bucket on this piano labeled https://t.co/d5YxoarPgB) https://t.co/ijOty38ymF pic.twitter.com/MTyCPMvqI2 — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) March 20, 2020

This is a perfect choice in song too from Miranda, given that Jesus Christ Superstar was Hamilton before Hamilton. Lloyd Webber’s rock opera was a massively successful show that took a staid topic and set it with a modern musical language in a way that was hugely successful, and controversial. Lloyd Webber of course built on that and took up the story of another modern political figure for another show with Evita.

And since Lin honored Lloyd Webber so appropriately, it was only right for Lord Andrew to sing the song of British nobility right back.

Love it.

Our latest performance was from Lloyd Webber’s first show, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dream Coat, which as he reminds us in this video, he started work on when he was nineteen (way to make us feel like underachievers).

Something a bit more fun today from me. I’d love to see you all singing along! Post your covers and tag @OfficialALW! – ALW #HomeIsWhereTheMusicIs pic.twitter.com/yAisOrAfa3 — Andrew Lloyd Webber (@OfficialALW) March 24, 2020

Between these and the digital release of Cats this month, Lloyd Webber had brought audiences around the world some pretty good bits of entertainment through quarantine, and that makes him, in my book, a Superstar.

(images and video via: OffcialALW on Twitter)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com