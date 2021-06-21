comScore The Internet Loves Olympic Runner Sha’Carri Richardson

An Outpouring of Love for Olympic Runner Sha’Carri Richardson

See you in Tokyo!

By Lyra HaleJun 21st, 2021, 5:12 pm

Sha’Carri Richardson has earned her title as America’s fastest woman in the U.S.’s Track and Field contingent, and I am here for it! This win has Richardson heading to Tokyo for the Olympics, and it’s honestly what the 21-year-old athlete deserves for her talent and performance. Richardson joins other icons like Florence Griffith Joyner, a.k.a. Flo-Jo, who set records and, in Richardson’s words, “dominated” the track, with this win.

Richardson’s victory wouldn’t be complete without her grandmother, who she calls “superwoman.” And when Richardson completed the 100-meter dash, she made her way to the stands to hug the woman who inspires her on a daily basis and gave us all the feels. “My family has kept me grounded,” Richardson then told NBC after the race, before sharing news of a heartbreaking loss. “This year has been crazy for me. Going from just last week, losing my biological mother, and I’m still here.”

This athlete chose to keep going and race because pursuing her dreams has been a lifelong endeavor and she wasn’t going to miss out on that. So, with gorgeous nails on, colorful hair chosen by her girlfriend, and makeup looking on point including lashes, she went and showed everyone that she is going to be that girl making her dreams come true, breaking barriers, and joining the ranks of illustrious athletes that came before her.

And the internet is loving her!

(image: Patrick Smith/Getty)

