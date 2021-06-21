An Outpouring of Love for Olympic Runner Sha’Carri Richardson

Sha’Carri Richardson has earned her title as America’s fastest woman in the U.S.’s Track and Field contingent, and I am here for it! This win has Richardson heading to Tokyo for the Olympics, and it’s honestly what the 21-year-old athlete deserves for her talent and performance. Richardson joins other icons like Florence Griffith Joyner, a.k.a. Flo-Jo, who set records and, in Richardson’s words, “dominated” the track, with this win.

Richardson’s victory wouldn’t be complete without her grandmother, who she calls “superwoman.” And when Richardson completed the 100-meter dash, she made her way to the stands to hug the woman who inspires her on a daily basis and gave us all the feels. “My family has kept me grounded,” Richardson then told NBC after the race, before sharing news of a heartbreaking loss. “This year has been crazy for me. Going from just last week, losing my biological mother, and I’m still here.”

This athlete chose to keep going and race because pursuing her dreams has been a lifelong endeavor and she wasn’t going to miss out on that. So, with gorgeous nails on, colorful hair chosen by her girlfriend, and makeup looking on point including lashes, she went and showed everyone that she is going to be that girl making her dreams come true, breaking barriers, and joining the ranks of illustrious athletes that came before her.

And the internet is loving her!

Sha’Carri Richardson is the moment. She is THAT girl. 💕 pic.twitter.com/X7VjSjKmov — MEFeater Magazine (@mefeater) June 21, 2021

Sha’Carri Richardson, Naomi Osaka, and Simone biles finna be some of the main attractions at the Olympics this year… — HOOD VOGUE is tired of poverty (@itskeyon) June 20, 2021

BRAH! Sha’Carri Richardson just toying with everyone out there 😂🤣. And the point at the end. She not playing. pic.twitter.com/Cvi1SnlXge — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) June 20, 2021

Sha’Carri Richardson, a dark skin black girl with long weave and nails, is ranked in the top ten fastest women and is cocky as hell. I’m in love. 🥺 — ms.independent (@_kayela) June 20, 2021

“I just want the world to know that I’m THAT girl.” 💥@itskerrii with this ENERGY.#TrackFieldTrials21 | #TokyoOlympics 📺 NBCSN pic.twitter.com/xh0535JfLw — On Her Turf (@OnHerTurf) June 20, 2021

Between Simone Biles and Sha’Carri Richardson… Black Women gonna carry us to gold this olympics. — stas (@AstasiaWill) June 20, 2021

😍 Good morning to Sha’carri Richardson ONLY 😍#BlackExcellence pic.twitter.com/xcuaiAVkrV — Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) June 21, 2021

The fact that Sha’Carri Richardson did this point while still running full speed and still won by a lot >>>>> https://t.co/JIpjRGT6e3 — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) June 20, 2021

Sha’Carri Richardson is my Queen. That is all. pic.twitter.com/LbPYLb7RjG — stas (@AstasiaWill) June 19, 2021

Sha’Carri Richardson, a 21 yr old gay black woman, qualifying for the Olympics during Pride Month… I- 😭 pic.twitter.com/i0CobBlRrU — Hassan Jr. 👑 (@c_papii_) June 21, 2021

Sha’Carri’ Richardson’s “I am THAT girl!” is reminiscent of Venus Williams’ “I KNOW I can beat her” and Simone Biles’ “Because I CAN!” Confident Black girls >>> pic.twitter.com/41jkFvJKva — Dr. Cokley 👩🏾‍🏫 (@BrilliantBlkGrl) June 21, 2021

Sha’Carri Richardson a real life super hero pic.twitter.com/fel5OQAxVt — SOUL ZENIN (@SoulKingLives) June 20, 2021

I only want the Olympics to happen because of Sha’Carri Richardson. — Kevín (@KevOnStage) June 20, 2021

(image: Patrick Smith/Getty)

