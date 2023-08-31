Amy Poehler’s TikTok Is a Surprising Delight

Amy Poehler is one of my favorite people in the world, mainly because she has managed to always make movies and television shows that really just make me laugh. Recently, she hasn’t been on my television each week as Leslie Knope, so I’ve missed my dose of Amy Poehler in my life, but luckily, she got on TikTok and has been giving us delightful gems.

The app isn’t for everyone. A lot of the times you might just find yourself scrolling through videos and not posting anything yourself, and maybe that means you’ve scrolled by one of Poehler’s videos, which do look like just another TikTok user posting to pass the time but are genuinely funny when you stop and realize that it’s Amy Poehler on a social media app.

For the most part, Poehler hasn’t really been a big social media person. Her organization, Amy Poehler’s Smart Girls, has been the only bit of social activity she’s had on these platforms, so to see her so active on Tiktok is genuinely hilarious to me. On top of that, she has an odd new trend that she’s been working on that is just weird enough to make it funny. At first, Poehler would use her account to post things like a ranking of Parks and Recreation characters or singing along to Hamilton songs to pass the time. She has since started to post other trending sounds and memes, which is just funny given the fact that this is her first real social media app that the public has known about.

All we need now is for Poehler to get with the rest of her Parks and Recreation cast to film a TikTok and this account will be the only thing I need.

Would you eat the slime?

Her latest outing on TikTok comes with the viral success of slime. There are users who make their own and then rate how it came out. I guess it’s an ASMR thing for people? I’m not quite sure, but I am fascinated by it, just like I can’t stop watching people throw bottles down the stairs to see if they break.

The slime trend is very specific, and Poehler has decided to rate the ratings of the slime by deciding whether or not she’d eat it. Spoiler: In most cases, she does not eat it.

Poehler’s commentary is what makes these videos so funny because she’s not only rating them on whether she’d eat them but she also lets you know what she thinks they look like. The only time I disagreed with her was an all-white slime that looked like marshmallows that she said was akin to a baby’s vomit, but other than that, she’s relatively spot-on in her assessment of what the slimes look like.

You can ask yourself, “Why is Amy Poehler doing this with her free time?” or you can just praise the comedy gods for making her get this app because it is now my favorite account on TikTok.

(featured image: NBC)

