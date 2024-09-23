Who else is irked that we can’t binge all of ‘Tell Me Lies’ season 2 at once?

The Hulu drama series Tell Me Lies is a sexy, frothy soap opera that brings us right back to those turbulent college years. When a show is this absorbing, waiting for the next episode can feel like an eternity!

We’ve all been there: Happily streaming your favorite show when suddenly, bam! No more episodes available. This happened to me while watching Tell Me Lies, a series created by Meaghan Oppenheimer based on the 2018 novel by Carola Lovering. Unlike Netflix, which allows viewers to consume entire shows in one sitting, Hulu forces a bit of restraint and builds anticipation by airing episodes weekly.

What’s the schedule for season 2 of Tell Me Lies?

Season 2 premiered exclusively on Hulu on Wednesday, September 4, 2024 with two episodes. After that, new episodes air every Wednesday, through the second season finale on October 16. Although season 1 offered up ten hour-long episodes, season 2 will consist of just eight.

What is Tell Me Lies about?

Tell Me Lies is about a toxic yet engrossing relationship between college freshman Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten) and a Machiavellian sophomore named Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White). The series follows their tumultuous love affair for eight years, while also featuring side stories about their group of mutual friends, Wrigley (Spencer House), Pippa (Sonia Mena), Diana (Alicia Crowder), Evan (Branden Cook), and Bree (Catherine Missal).

All of the main characters return for season 2, and three new characters join the group, as well. Thomas Doherty plays Leo, Jacob Rodriguez plays Chris, and Katherine Hughes will appear as Molly.

What happens in season 2?

Season 2 sees the group returning to the fictional Baird College. Lucy and Stephen broke up and must navigate their cliquey friend circle as not-quite-enemies, but definitely not friends. Stephen, being the manipulative narcissist that he is, dangles his relationship with Diana in front of Lucy, and she tries to rise above it, but often fails.

We’re sure to see more fallout from the death of Lucy’s roommate Macy (Lily McInerny) in season 1, and we’re dying to see what happens with Bree and her professor, not to mention when (and how!) Pippa and Diana eventually get together. There’s a lot more story to go!

