All of Craig Johnson’s Walt Longmire Books In Order

By Jan 31st, 2024, 3:11 pm
A box set of Longmire novels imposed over an illustration of a desert landscape.

So you wanna read a Western this time, eh partner? Welp, no better place to start than Craig Johnson’s Walt Longmire mysteries. That series has plenty of books to keep you busy for quite some time.

Look, not everybody wants to sit in a dark thee-ay-tur and watch some Hollywood flim flam up on that there silver screen. I want to hold the tender pages of a book in my strong and calloused hands. What I want is to hold the stories of Walt Longmire. That’s the way I want to experience that noble sheriff and his shit-kickin’, crime-fightin’ ways. That’s why I’m using my education to work through all of them Longmire books. I may not look it, but I got my PhD in American Literature at Yale dammit. And ain’t no city slicker gonna use it like I use it.

So here’s my reading list. And after every novel I get through, I tip my hat to Mr. Craig Johnson—author of these fine soon-to-be American classics…

  1. The Cold Dish – 2004
  2. Death Without Company – 2006
  3. Kindness Goes Unpunished – 2007
  4. Another Man’s Moccasins – 2009
  5. The Dark Horse – 2010
  6. Junkyard Dogs – 2010
  7. Hell is Empty – 2011
  8. As the Crow Flies – 2012
  9. A Serpent’s Tooth – 2013
  10. Spirit of Steamboat – 2013
  11. Any Other Name – 2014
  12. Wait for Signs: Twelve Longmire Stories – 2014
  13. Dry Bones – 2015
  14. The Highwayman – 2016
  15. An Obvious Fact – 2016
  16. The Western Star – 2017
  17. Depth of Winter – 2018
  18. Land of Wolves – 2019
  19. Next to Last Stand – 2020
  20. Daughter of the Morning Star – 2021
  21. Hell and Back – 2022
  22. The Longmire Defense – 2023

And if all those stories weren’t enough, Johnson has a new one on the way. First Frost is slated to release on May 28, 2024.

