All of Craig Johnson’s Walt Longmire Books In Order
So you wanna read a Western this time, eh partner? Welp, no better place to start than Craig Johnson’s Walt Longmire mysteries. That series has plenty of books to keep you busy for quite some time.
Look, not everybody wants to sit in a dark thee-ay-tur and watch some Hollywood flim flam up on that there silver screen. I want to hold the tender pages of a book in my strong and calloused hands. What I want is to hold the stories of Walt Longmire. That’s the way I want to experience that noble sheriff and his shit-kickin’, crime-fightin’ ways. That’s why I’m using my education to work through all of them Longmire books. I may not look it, but I got my PhD in American Literature at Yale dammit. And ain’t no city slicker gonna use it like I use it.
So here’s my reading list. And after every novel I get through, I tip my hat to Mr. Craig Johnson—author of these fine soon-to-be American classics…
- The Cold Dish – 2004
- Death Without Company – 2006
- Kindness Goes Unpunished – 2007
- Another Man’s Moccasins – 2009
- The Dark Horse – 2010
- Junkyard Dogs – 2010
- Hell is Empty – 2011
- As the Crow Flies – 2012
- A Serpent’s Tooth – 2013
- Spirit of Steamboat – 2013
- Any Other Name – 2014
- Wait for Signs: Twelve Longmire Stories – 2014
- Dry Bones – 2015
- The Highwayman – 2016
- An Obvious Fact – 2016
- The Western Star – 2017
- Depth of Winter – 2018
- Land of Wolves – 2019
- Next to Last Stand – 2020
- Daughter of the Morning Star – 2021
- Hell and Back – 2022
- The Longmire Defense – 2023
And if all those stories weren’t enough, Johnson has a new one on the way. First Frost is slated to release on May 28, 2024.
(featured image: Amazon/paseven/Getty Images)
