All of Craig Johnson’s Walt Longmire Books In Order

So you wanna read a Western this time, eh partner? Welp, no better place to start than Craig Johnson’s Walt Longmire mysteries. That series has plenty of books to keep you busy for quite some time.

Look, not everybody wants to sit in a dark thee-ay-tur and watch some Hollywood flim flam up on that there silver screen. I want to hold the tender pages of a book in my strong and calloused hands. What I want is to hold the stories of Walt Longmire. That’s the way I want to experience that noble sheriff and his shit-kickin’, crime-fightin’ ways. That’s why I’m using my education to work through all of them Longmire books. I may not look it, but I got my PhD in American Literature at Yale dammit. And ain’t no city slicker gonna use it like I use it.

So here’s my reading list. And after every novel I get through, I tip my hat to Mr. Craig Johnson—author of these fine soon-to-be American classics…

The Cold Dish – 2004 Death Without Company – 2006 Kindness Goes Unpunished – 2007 Another Man’s Moccasins – 2009 The Dark Horse – 2010 Junkyard Dogs – 2010 Hell is Empty – 2011 As the Crow Flies – 2012 A Serpent’s Tooth – 2013 Spirit of Steamboat – 2013 Any Other Name – 2014 Wait for Signs: Twelve Longmire Stories – 2014 Dry Bones – 2015 The Highwayman – 2016 An Obvious Fact – 2016 The Western Star – 2017 Depth of Winter – 2018 Land of Wolves – 2019 Next to Last Stand – 2020 Daughter of the Morning Star – 2021 Hell and Back – 2022 The Longmire Defense – 2023

And if all those stories weren’t enough, Johnson has a new one on the way. First Frost is slated to release on May 28, 2024.

